Guest post by Harold Hutchison

A man seized an American flag from self-identified Mexican-nationalist rioters in Seattle who intended to burn it Wednesday despite being attacked in the process.

Rioting spread to multiple cities after initially flaring up in Los Angeles following an operation by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In Seattle, the rioters set a fire in a dumpster and were about to toss an American flag in when a man grabbed the flag from them, according to video posted by Post-Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt.

“A man saves an American flag after a Mexican nationalist attempted to throw it into a burning dumpster at the anti-ICE riot in Seattle,” Daviscourt posted. “Antifa militants attacked the man who saved the flag.”

WATCH:

The 64-second video showed multiple rioters, most of whom were masked, trying to take the flag from the unidentified man after he snatched it from a person seeking to toss it into a dumpster where a fire was raging.

“The Mexican nationalist who tried to burn the nation’s flag later got wrecked by Seattle PD,” Daviscourt said in a follow-up post on X.

President Donald Trump ordered 700 Marines to back up the earlier deployment of federalized National Guard troops Monday as the riots in Los Angeles continued into their fifth day. Some Democrats demanded that ICE cease its operations in the Los Angeles area as a way to “restore order” in the city.

Video posted to social media Saturday showed an individual, who the FBI identified as Elpido Reyna in a Monday night post on X, throwing rocks at the windshields of vehicles containing federal law enforcement personnel with the FBI offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

