This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Another Swalwell accuser came forward and spoke at press conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday morning.

The 5th Swalwell accuser to come forward, Lonna Drews, is represented by attorney Lisa Bloom.

“I represent a brave Eric Swalwell accuser. Her disturbing story is forthcoming. We call upon him to resign from Congress and the governor’s race, and we will cooperate with authorities in their investigation,” Lisa Bloom (Gloria Allred’s daughter) said on Monday evening before the press conference.

Lisa Bloom also disclosed that three other women have contacted her in the last 24 hours with accusations against Eric Swalwell.

Lonna Drews recounted how Eric Swalwell drugged and raped her in 2018 and choked her to the point of unconsciousness in a West Hollywood hotel room.

“In 2018, while I was living and working as a model in Beverly Hills, and I also owned a fashion software company, I had contact with Eric Swalwell on three separate occasions,” the alleged sexual assault victim, Lonna Drews, said.

“I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant. He was my friend. On the third occasion, I believe he drugged my drink,” she said.

Lana Drews said Swalwell drugged her drink and violently raped her.

“He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity,” she said threw tears.

“I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell,” she said.

WATCH:

Lisa Bloom absolutely shredded Swalwell during the press conference.

Bloom called Swalwell’s statement about sexual misconduct a “slap in the face to the victims.”

Attorney Bloom said she will be filing police charges against Swalwell.

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell on Monday announced he is resigning from Congress amid sexual assault allegations.

Swalwell resigned from Congress just one day after he dropped out of the California governor’s race.

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