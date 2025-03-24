This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

While Jeff Bezos is trying to rebrand the Washington Post as a more moderate rag - causing mass resignations last month at the thought of being less partisan - he might want to check in with the paper's new Opinion editor after his last one rage-quit as part of the February freakout.

To wit, a transgender man wrote an op-ed with an absolutely retarded analogy, suggesting that transgender individuals are like the bad guy at the end of "Scooby-Doo" that gets unmasked as his true self.

The terrible analogy continues...

The key word in this revelation is “really,” the adverb that means “what something is in actual fact, as opposed to what it might have been appearing, or pretending, to be.” I’m willing to accept the fact that Mr. Withers was not who he had been pretending to be. But in other instances, “really” has (as the “Scooby-Doo” theme song goes) “some work to do now.” Is Clark Kent “really” Superman? Is Bob Dylan “really” Robert Zimmerman? Was Mark Twain “really” Samuel Clemens? Is a butterfly “really” a caterpillar? -WaPo

The author of course then jumps into "the Trump administration's attacks on us," and insists "transgender women are not “really” men. We are women. We may have different histories than other women, but then, every woman has her own history."

Make it stop...

Readers have had it...

At the bottom of the article, the comments section was absolutely lit up - as leftist WaPo readers made it clear that they're over it, and this is exactly why they lost the election.

Let's take a look...

"Left-of-Center Moderate" (in the 4th highest 'recommended' comment) writes:

Democrats are always accusing the Republicans of being the ones who "bring up trans issues". But yet we get essays like this. And it's not Republicans who created and regularly deploy such vocabulary as "gender assigned at birth", "pregnant people" . . . or who put their pronouns in their email signatures. And it was at the DNC a couple of months ago that a big brouhaha developed around "adequate trans representation" on the committee. The pendulum went way to far on this gender fluidity madness, and probably played a role in ushering in the craziness of "Trump: The Sequel". So, like, hey, thanks trans activists and to Democratic operatives and leaders who refused to stand up to it.

"Professor Duh" writes:

The Pronoun Police cost Democrats vast numbers of votes in 2024, thanks to all their pointless preening and posturing. They helped put Trumpolini back in office, god helps us all.

"Mrs Sinkins" writes:

Well, here we are, straight back at the definition. What is a woman? The problem starts with the idea you present of “ a lifelong sense of myself as female”. But tellingly, you don’t say why you sense that you are female. What do you believe makes you feel female when you never inhabited a female form? I have never yet seen an explanation of this from any trans-identifying person. Ask most natal women what makes them a woman and I would bet they would be hard pressed to tell you. Most of us never think about it, we just are. But as well as our “own history”, we share a world-wide commonality of body, of puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, motherhood, menopause, and because of those physical factors, vulnerability, which are an integral part of being a woman and which someone born male will never understand.

"Philly Boston" writes:

In this instance, I would say it's a matter of semantics. A woman is an adult female human just as a sow is an adult female pig and a hen is an adult female chicken. It's a matter of biology, not identity. A person can ignore gender stereotypes about clothing and names, going so far to utilize medical intervention to make physical changes to the body, but that doesn't change one's biological sex. I don't mean any of the above to justify discriminating against anyone, simply looking to clarify the meaning of words. A biological male may be a trans woman, but that person is not actually a woman.

"Che Lastima" writes:

This has become so absurd. Let any Democratic politician take the position that "a trans man or woman is an actual man or woman" and watch them lose so badly. Almost 80% of Americans (and 2/3 of Dems) are against trans athletes in women's sports. This issue has been litigated to death.

"Relemtless75" writes:

This author does not understand the seriousness of the issue. By capturing the Democratic Party, a small but powerful minority of closeted LGBTs, has managed to focus the Party's attention to small percentage of American population, to the detriment of everything important to Average Americans, resulting in the devastating loss to Trump. This has resulted in a severe backlash with devastating consequences to the LGBT movement from which recovery is nigh impossible.

And the list goes on... But hey, at least they've identified a major problem with their party.

