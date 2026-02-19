STORY #1 - The drums of war are beating again, and this time officials are warning it could spiral into a weeks-long, full-fledged conflict with Iran.

According to Axios, U.S. officials believe war is “imminent,” with Israel preparing for a joint campaign far broader than the 12-day clash in June. Iran has already taken a dramatic step, announcing a temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills, the first such move since the 1980s. That narrow waterway carries roughly 21% of the world’s oil supply, and markets reacted immediately, with crude jumping above $64 a barrel and climbing.

Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford is crossing the Atlantic to join another U.S. carrier in the region, part of what officials describe as a massive military buildup. Israeli Channel 12 reports the White House has signaled talks with Iran may be over, raising expectations that military action is no longer hypothetical.

J.D. Vance now says the red line is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. But months ago, Americans were told Iran’s facilities were “obliterated.”

So what changed, and what aren’t we being told?

Watch Maria’s report before events move faster than the headlines.

STORY #2 - The UN is now warning that the Epstein Files may reveal crimes that rise to the level of crimes against humanity.

Newly released DOJ records, reviewed by independent experts, suggest this was never confined to one predator, they describe a “global criminal enterprise” operating across borders.

The UN Human Rights Council-appointed panel says the documents detail systemic abuse carried out in an atmosphere of corruption, racism, and extreme misogyny. They argue the scale and coordination demand serious international scrutiny.

Meanwhile, New Mexico lawmakers have finally opened an investigation into what happened at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch. A redacted 2019 email alleges two “foreign girls” were buried in the hills near the property, reportedly killed during “rough fetish sex.” The claim remains unproven, but critics say authorities never conducted a thorough search of the site.

The ranch was sold in 2023 and is now reportedly under construction, even as officials indicate no further federal investigation is coming.

If this met the threshold of crimes against humanity, why was it never treated like one?

Watch Maria’s explosive report before the details of this story disappear again.

STORY #3 - New Zealand’s military spent 2025 training soldiers to eliminate a fictional Christian group, using a map that mirrors their own country.

Leaked documents reveal repeated drills targeting “Christian nationalists,” raising a stark question: Who does the military consider a credible threat at home?

Freedom of Information records show the NZDF ran multiple exercises centered on the “Visayan People’s Front,” described as a predominantly Christian separatist group seeking to build a state modeled on Christian values. The scenario included weapons smuggling, attacks on security forces, and direct orders to neutralize the threat.

The locations were not abstract. Towns and regions matched real places across the country. The battlefield was unmistakably domestic.

In a February 5, 2026 letter, Chief of Staff Brigadier Grant Motley confirmed the scenario’s use, insisting “no harm or offence was intended” and that it was not aimed at any particular religion.

But the central issue remains: Why Christians?

Watch Maria’s report and examine the documents yourself: was this routine training, or something far more revealing?

