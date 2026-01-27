This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Democrats in Virginia ran on affordability, but everything they have done since retaking power there says the exact opposite.

The tax rate in Virginia is poised to become the highest in the nation, beating even California, and they are trying to create a slew of new taxes.

Now, they are trying to give themselves a pay raise that is basically double what they already make.

NewsBusters reports:

Va. Dems Seek to More than Double Their Pay – While Rushing to Impose Flurry of New Taxes After campaigning on “affordability,” Virginia state Democrats have introduced a measure to more than double their salaries, now that fellow Democrat Abigail Spanberger is in the Governor’s Mansion, giving them control of all three branches of their state’s government. “Virginia Democrats are now trying to give themselves a PAY RAISE after proposing thousands of dollars in new taxes hammering working families, the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus warned in a X.com post highlighting how the legislators’ pay raise would hurt taxpayers: “They ran on ‘affordability,’ but all they’ve done is introduce insane left-wing policies and take from your pocket to line their own. TOTAL CON JOB!” Indeed, an amendment to the Virginia state budget (SB30), introduced by Democrats L. Louise Lucas in the state Senate and Vivian Edna Watts in the House of Delegates, would more than double their salaries, raising the pay in both chambers by about 150%.

What have these people done to earn a pay raise? They’ve been in power for like ten minutes.

This was all so predictable. Are the people of Virginia ready to learn this horrible lesson all over again?

