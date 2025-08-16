This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Every once in a while, someone says something just right and the public responds by listening and then sharing the message.

In this case, a young woman named Tiffany Renee, a regular person who wields no actual political power, put out a video on social media talking about the hypocrisy of the left and their ‘no kings’ nonsense, specifically with how they behaved during the pandemic.

The video has been viewed on Twitter/X almost 20 million times at the time of this writing.

Real Clear Politics transcribed the video:

TIFFANY RENEE: No kings! …unless it was during the pandemic, when all the mom-and-pop businesses were shut down, but the government said it was totally fine for all the major super-rich corporations to continue operating. But I didn’t really care, because as long as I could get my Starbies and go to Target, I was fine. No kings, except during the pandemic when we told people that they would lose their job unless they took a certain medical product, or they couldn’t even go into certain restaurants without vaccine paperwork. That was crazy, but I didn’t really care because I just complied. No kings! Remember when we also told people that they had to not visit their loved ones who were sick and dying in the hospital? The elderly had to die alone. That was really sad. We shut down the schools—completely wrecked the developmental learning for a whole generation. I mean, that was tragic, but we don’t really talk about that, because that’s over now. New outrage, you know. No kings. Remember when we were told, over and over, that if we got that medical product, we for sure would not get sick? And even though the people that got it immediately did get sick, we were for sure told they wouldn’t spread it. And then that gradually became more like 95%, then 75%. OK, there’s no evidence it does what we told everyone it does, but we’ve already made everyone take it that would anyway, and no one really cared because it’s new outrage time. No kings. And do you remember during that time, anyone who tried to bring attention to these issues on social media was censored or their account was banned? And limiting free speech at that time seemed OK to me. I didn’t really think about it. No kings. You don’t hate authoritarianism. You just hate what you’re told to hate by the algorithm and the news outlets.

Watch the whole thing below:

Her message is clearly resonating with a lot of people, based on the numbers.

