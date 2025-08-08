This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

There is an increasingly popular trend of grown adults using pacifiers, or binkies to ‘relieve stress’.

Yes, really. Men and women are literally regressing to a pre-toddler state of mind when the world becomes too much for them, the New York Post reports.

Despite the devices being bad for jaws and teeth and being dangerous to sleep with, people are acting like babies and sucking on pacifiers because they can’t handle the real world.

The report states:

TikTok is sucking it up — literally — with videos of American adults pacifying themselves in traffic, at work, or in the throes of burnout. In the comments section of a TikTok by @thebentist, one user swore, “I just use an adult pacifier it hasn’t moved my teeth been using them for 4 years.” Another doubled down: “Just get an adult pacifier I use one! And the ADHD tip it works!!(for me).” Others admitted, “we gotta do what we gotta do to keep focused. over bite or not getting stuff we need to get done. Lol,” while one confessed, “im so ashamed, I’ve been addicted for 23 years, my entire life.”

A cursory search on the web reveals a whole sub culture of people making YouTube videos about adult pacifiers, reviewing and unboxing them.

The people appearing on camera are often dressed in adult sized baby clothes, surround themselves with baby toys, and have multicoloured hair.

They’re clearly just mentally unstable and need help.

Something has gone very very wrong in the childhood of these individuals.

The infantilisation of popular culture has only snowballed in the past six years since we made this video:

