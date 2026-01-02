This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

An Indiana homeowner is facing felony charges after shooting an armed intruder who allegedly kicked in his door and impersonated police.

According to a report from Fox 59, a violent confrontation unfolded Saturday night in Muncie, Indiana.

Officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to a shooting call and found 28-year-old Marcus Brown Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The resident of the home, 33-year-old Daniel Songer, reportedly fired at the intruder after grabbing his girlfriend’s handgun.

Danny Martin Songer

According to Fox 59, Songer immediately called 911, told dispatchers that a man had kicked open his door, claimed to be police, and that he had fired until the gun malfunctioned. Songer also informed dispatchers that the intruder appeared to be deceased.

Police observed clear damage to the front door, consistent with forced entry, and found Brown lying in the doorway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also located a silver handgun on the porch, which Songer had placed there—unloaded—at the direction of dispatchers before police arrived.

Video footage reviewed by investigators shows Songer firing the weapon inside his residence. Songer was then arrested.

Despite the apparent evidence of a forced entry and an armed intruder, Songer was arrested and preliminarily charged with the suspicion of obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony) and unlawful carrying of a handgun (Level 5 felony).

Police acknowledged that Songer told them he used his girlfriend’s firearm because he is legally prohibited from possessing a gun due to a prior felony conviction.

More from Fox 59:

“Police obtained video footage of the incident during their investigation. That video, according to court records, showed Songer holding and firing a gun inside his residence. The same video also showed Songer grabbing a cardboard box and moving it away from a fish tank. Songer then gave the box to his girlfriend so she could put it in a Dodge Ram tuck parked in front of Songer’s residence. Officers later recovered the box at a home in the 3800 block of South Beacon Street. Police found vacuum-sealed packages containing a plant-like substance suspected to be marijuana inside the box. Muncie PD’s investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.”

Songer was being held Sunday in the Delaware County Jail, with a bond set at $10,000.

