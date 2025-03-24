RFK Jr. once said, “American kids did not suddenly get gluttonous and lazy. Something is poisoning them.”

Big Food, Big Ag, and Big Pharma have turned every American into an ATM machine.

Your pain is their profit. But you don’t have to be their victim...

Break the cycle. Follow these 20 𝕏 accounts to uncover what they never wanted you to know about your health.

Dr. Pierre Kory was one of the most fearless voices during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing ivermectin into the spotlight and challenging the safety of the shots.

Today, he’s a leading pioneer in treating vaccine injuries—and he’s speaking out about other “forbidden” therapeutics that Big Pharma hopes you never hear about.

Substack link

Speaking of forbidden therapies, @MidwesternDoc is the go-to source for uncovering powerful treatments that were buried when Big Pharma turned medicine into a profit machine. This anonymous writer is one of the most well-researched doctors out there, with insights and references so thorough that it’ll blow your mind.

Substack link

The Epoch Times is one of the few outlets still asking the right questions, especially when it comes to your health. Their reporting during COVID was second to none, and there’s no news publication I trust more than them.

Subscribe to The Epoch Times

This epidemiologist is a rising superstar in the world of COVID and bird flu truth-telling. He regularly drops reports that cut through the narrative—and he writes in plain English, so you can actually understand it. A must-follow.

Substack link

5.) Del Bigtree and Jefferey Jaxen ( @delbigtree + @JaxenReport )

Del Bigtree, CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), and investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen have teamed up through their platform, The Highwire, to scrutinize pharmaceutical industry practices and champion informed consent in healthcare. When it comes to uncovering the truth about COVID, vaccines, and other taboo health topics, there’s no better show than @Highwiretalk.

Sayer Ji is a leading voice in holistic health and the founder of GreenMedInfo, a go-to platform for those seeking natural, evidence-based alternatives. He’s also been at the forefront of challenging the censorship regime after being labeled one of the “Disinformation Dozen.”

Website: greenmedinfo.com

Ty and Charlene Bollinger have become a major resource for those seeking more than just the mainstream take on vaccines, cancer, and other taboo health topics.

They spotlight experts that aren’t bought off by Big Pharma and underreported science—making their docuseries nothing short of amazing.

Website: http://www.thetruthaboutcancer.tv/FOX

Long before COVID, Dr. Joseph Mercola was a pioneer in natural health. During the pandemic, he challenged pharmaceutical dominance by promoting immune-boosting strategies, early treatment, and clean living—and his massive newsletter remains one of the best in the game.

Substack link

Jan Jekielek, senior editor at The Epoch Times, was instrumental in giving a platform to voices that dared to challenge COVID orthodoxy at a time when few others would. Through bold, thoughtful interviews on his show American Thought Leaders, he brought real journalism back to life.

Watch Jan on American Thought Leaders

Dr. Ryan Cole is a pathologist who sounded the alarm on rapidly progressing and aggressive cancers post-vaccine—at a time when most were still buying the “safe and effective” narrative. He was one of the most powerful voices during COVID, and his practical health tips continue to make him a valuable resource today.

Dr. Tenpenny is an osteopathic physician and was one of the original voices warning about vaccine risks—long before it was mainstream to question them. During the COVID era, she became one of the most trusted and fearless sources exposing the truth about masks, COVID, and the shots.

If you followed Dr. Fynn at the beginning of COVID, it felt like watching the future being predicted in real-time. Her accounts were banned several times on Twitter 1.0, making her one of the most censored doctors ever on the internet. If you’re unsure what to make of bird flu and other “future pandemics,” follow Dr. Fynn, and she’ll give you the truth you need to hear.

13.) Calley and Casey Means ( @CalleyMeans + @CaseyMeansMD )

This powerhouse sibling duo is transforming how we think about health. Calley and Dr. Casey Means have made it their mission to expose the ties between Big Food and Big Pharma, revealing how processed foods and metabolic dysfunction drive chronic illness.

They’ve been featured on Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan—and when they speak, their depth of knowledge is nothing short of mind-blowing.

Jimmy Dore is a comedian who uses sharp wits and humor to expose the lies we’re told. After suffering a vaccine injury himself, he quickly woke up and became a powerhouse voice against COVID propaganda. Now, he’s ramping it up—taking even more shots at Big Pharma, all while doing it in a highly entertaining fashion.

Vani Hari, known as the Food Babe, became a food activist after discovering that American companies were serving U.S. citizens food loaded with harmful ingredients—while offering cleaner versions of the same products overseas.

Ever since then, she’s been a force to be reckoned with. Watch one of her explosive testimonies here.

Alex Clark has become a bold truth-teller on health, culture, and the toxic food industry.

Watch this must-see clip where she takes on the childhood vaccine schedule and raises some really important questions.

Dr. Robert Malone is a physician, author, and vaccine scientist who became one of the most influential voices during COVID. His warning to parents to think twice before vaccinating their kids is one of the most powerful videos I’ve ever seen. And as Joe Rogan put it, he was “right about everything.”

Substack link

Dr. John Littell, a respected family physician, was kicked out of a Sarasota Memorial Hospital board meeting after speaking in support of early COVID treatments like ivermectin—an act that sent a chilling message about what happens when doctors challenge the system.

He continues to lead with courage, hosting an annual summit in Ocala, Florida, that brings together some of the most outspoken and principled doctors in the country.

His book, The Hidden Truth: Deception in Women’s Healthcare, is a must-read—exposing how corporate medicine and captured institutions have betrayed women’s health for profit.

19.) Holden Culotta, End Tribalism & American Values ( @Holden_Culotta + @EndTribalism + @AVPAC_US )

These three accounts are quickly becoming go-to sources for citizen journalism—spotlighting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent voices, and MAHA news.

Missed Kennedy’s latest speech? Chances are, one of them has already broken it down in a timely thread that’s well worth the read.

20.) HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. ( @RobertKennedyJr + @SecKennedy )

Last but not least is Mr. MAHA himself: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the boldest truth-tellers of our time.

As HHS Secretary, he’s going head-to-head with pharmaceutical giants—fighting for transparency, informed consent, and the health of future generations.

A little about me: I was a healthcare professional—then Biden’s vax mandates left my conscience no choice but to speak out and become a citizen journalist.

Since then, I’ve clipped and shared thousands of videos featuring dissident doctors and experts, helping to dismantle the COVID narrative and racking up billions of views across various platforms in the process.

Now, I’m diving deeper, digging into countless hours of expert interviews and firsthand testimonies to expose the truth about cancer, cholesterol, sunshine, fasting, and other topics you’ve been lied to about for decades.

If you’re tired of the lies, follow me for daily health investigations grounded in real science—not pharma talking points.

Newsletter link: vigilantfox.com

RECAP + HONORABLE MENTIONS:

1.) Dr. Pierre Kory (@PierreKory)

2.) A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc)

3.) Epoch Health (@EpochHealth1)

4.) Nic Hulscher (@NicHulscher)

5.) Del Bigtree and Jefferey Jaxen (@delbigtree + @JaxenReport)

6.) Sayer Ji (@sayerjigmi)

7.) The Truth About Vaccines (@TTAVOfficial)

8.) Dr. Joseph Mercola (@Mercola)

9.) Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek)

10.) Dr. Ryan Cole (@Drcole12)

11.) Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (@BusyDrT)

12.) Dr. Lynn Fynn (@Fynnderella1)

13.) Calley and Casey Means (@CalleyMeans + @CaseyMeansMD)

14.) Jimmy Dore (@Jimmy_Dore)

15.) Vani Hari (@thefoodbabe)

16.) Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz)

17.) Dr. Robert Malone (@RWMaloneMD)

18.) Dr. John Littell (@JohnLittellMD)

19.) Holden Culotta, End Tribalism & American Values (@Holden_Culotta + @EndTribalism + @AVPAC_US)

20.) HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. (@RobertKennedyJr + @SecKennedy)

BONUS: The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox)

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

@FitFounder

@P_McCulloughMD

@stkirsch

@naomirwolf

@MdBreathe

@richardursomd

@KanekoaTheGreat

@DrKellyVictory

@stephanieseneff

@Goddeketal

@TexasLindsay_

@DrHenryEaly

@Zeee_Media

@UngaTheGreat

@RenzTom

@DBrozeLiveFree

@lawrie_dr

@JohnBeaudoinSr

@tracybeanz

@SharylAttkisson

@drmarkhyman

@paulsaladinomd

@jeffreyatucker

@stopvaccinating

@unhealthytruth

@BrianneDressen

@TheChiefNerd

@drCParks1

@DrAseemMalhotra

@BretWeinstein

@EmeraldRobinson

@JesslovesMJK

@MakisMD

@DrJBhattacharya

@MartyMakary

@Ravarora1

@sonia_elijah

@JordanSchachtel

@DrTeckKhong

@JillianMichaels

@Honest_Medicine

@TrialsiteN

And many more! Sorry if I missed your favorite truth-tellers. There are just too many great accounts to pack into one complete list.

Share