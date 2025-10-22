This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Journalist Nick Sortor documented once again the complete chaos in Portland as radicalised leftist extremists continue to attack ICE agents.

Sortor shared footage from outside the ICE facility, highlighting the continued mayhem.

“Antifa rioters throw exploding munitions and tear gas at DHS agents who are attempting to clear the driveway in front of ICE Portland,” Sortor captioned the clip.

“Don’t let the left lie to you: THIS IS A WARZONE,” he stressed, adding “We need National Guard NOW!”

In a further clip, Sortor described how “Portland Police just PROVIDED COVER to Antifa terrorists at ICE Portland who were beaming spotlights in DHS agents’ eyes, and SHIELDED them from DHS.”

The journalist urged that “Portland Police are literally AIDING a terrorist group.”

“A DHS agent then came out and CONFRONTED Portland Police, calling them out for allowing terrorists to hide behind them,” Sortor added, noting that the agent told a Police Sergeant “She’s literally running behind you guys.”

“Portland Police pretended like they saw nothing at all, although they were standing just 15 FEET AWAY from the assailants, which DHS had marked with countless pepper balls, lights, and lasers over the course of several minutes,” the journalist further asserted.

He added, “I was three times the distance away and even *I* saw what was going on.”

Appearing on Hannity, Sortor revealed that he now requires armed security to be on the ground in Portland.

“There are NO cops in sight,” he emphasised, adding “I’m all the way down the street with three armed security guards. Even though it’s early in the day…they are still tremendously dangerous,” he said of the so called protesters.

“The Appeals Court has now lifted the block the activist judge in Portland put on the National Guard being deployed to this facility!” Sortor pointed out, referring to the federal court giving the green light to Trump’s plan to deploy the guard.

“They try to act like this is peaceful – look at the windows, or lack thereof! They’ve been broken out by these rioters. They are out here CONSTANTLY. There is nothing peaceful about breaking windows and setting fires,” Sortor urged.

Watch:

“You can’t talk to these people,” Sortor said of the insurgents, adding “You’ve got a mixture of MENTALLY ILL people, and people that have been RADICALIZED by these leftist talking points from people like Hakeem Jeffries and Jasmine Crockett.”

“All these people that go on TV CONSTANTLY calling people like me and you, Nazis and fascists… they want us DEAD. These are violent individuals and they know that they won’t be prosecuted for harming people like me on the street. It shouldn’t be like this,” the journalist further explained.

As soon as the Guard are deployed to Portland it’s over for these violent agitators.

Sortor outlines that the troops have been specifically preparing for the situation in Portland, noting that “hundreds of troops have already completed training for this mission, a Pentagon source tells me.”

“Over the past three weeks, troops were trained specifically for this deployment in use of force, crowd control, and more at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton, OR.” Sortor revealed.

