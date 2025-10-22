The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

At this point, this is on the administration.

People assaulting federal agents in a myriad of ways. Unarrested and allowed to continue.

If they went zero tolerance for any illegal behavior, these LARP'ers would figure out that there are consequences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture