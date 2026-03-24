Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

Recently released video seems to show “Reacher” actor Alan Ritchson pummeling his neighbor to the ground while his two reported children look on.

The lead up to the alleged incident unfolded Saturday in an affluent suburb in Nashville, Tennessee. The alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, told TMZ that Ritchson rode his green Kawasaki bike through the neighborhood at high speed while revving his engine and disturbing the peace. Taylor admitted he gave Ritchson the middle finger as he rode by, claiming the actor did the same.

Taylor said Ritchson returned Sunday afternoon, this time with his two apparent children, who were also on bikes. Taylor told TMZ he confronted the actor.

“Can you f*cking stop this please?” he said, before a physical scuffle allegedly broke out.

Video of the incident appeared to show Ritchson landing several punches to Taylor’s head.

Taylor told TMZ he reported the incident to police. He claimed the actor punched him in the face, kicked him and struck him in the back of the head. He also alleged that Ritchson fell off his bike, got up and attempted to run him off, the outlet reported.

Sources close to Ritchson alleged to TMZ that Taylor “initiated and instigated” the physical altercation by pushing the actor off his bike twice and attempting to stop him from riding through the neighborhood in a “really aggressive” manner before the video was recorded.

The source claimed this caused Ritchson to fall, leaving him with cuts and bruises, as well as a minor finger injury. TMZ’s sources also alleged that Taylor dared Ritchson to hit him during their verbal exchange, but that the actor ultimately rode off without engaging.

Taylor did not require hospitalization after the alleged incident.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to TMZ that there is an active investigation. No arrests have been made as of publication.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share

=