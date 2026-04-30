This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly Wednesday he was dealing with a heart condition as a result of his battle with lung cancer.

Hanson told the audience of his podcast, “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” on Dec. 26 that he would be having an operation to address a “serious” medical condition that doctors were unable to diagnose at the time. Hanson, 72, gave Kelly the update during “The Megyn Kelly Show” about the heart condition he was dealing with due to a complication he suffered during the operation to remove the tumor.

“The biggest problem I’m doing having now is with the heart, because when I walk, I’m trying to build up my heart and I never know when it’ll go from 70 to 120 or something and then I’m out of breath,” Hanson explained. “I have to stop quick and but it’s not a-fib, that stopped. But it’s called episodic tachycardia, and they think it’s just the trauma of the pulmonary artery being cut and the losing all that blood and then the anemia and dehydration. I lost 60% of my blood volume. So that was pretty scary.”

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Hanson told Kelly that one major frustration with his heart issues was that he was unable to do any work on the farm. Hanson underwent an operation on Dec. 30, during which a tumor was removed, according to a Jan. 3 post on X by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

“What are they saying the prognosis is? What does the future hold for you?” Kelly asked Hanson.

Hanson responded by giving Kelly some details about the type of cancer doctors diagnosed.

“The prognosis is that it’s called KRAS G12R mutation and that’s bad… I had it for about two years apparently when I had my collapsed lung and then at some point it mutated and there’s a disagreement [about whether] the mass was the size of a softball, but the interior was the size of a golf ball, the cancer,” Hanson told Kelly. “So some oncologists say, well, it must have spread all through that in stage four. And other oncologists say, no, no, it it was an encapsulated tumor at stage one.”

“And then the good news is, even though it’s a very deadly mutation and it was in the airways, it wasn’t in the lymph nodes and it wasn’t in the lung lining,” Hanson continued, adding that he was undergoing blood biopsies every 120 days and that each negative test meant there was a lower chance of recurrence. In a Feb. 2 post on X, Hanson said that that there was a 40% chance of recurrence, which would be “untreatable.”

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