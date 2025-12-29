This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson announced Friday that he was undergoing a major medical operation after discovering a “serious” health issue.

Hanson made the announcement on his show, “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” and stated that he was presented with a “serious problem” that was difficult to diagnose. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday and take a break from hosting his show during his recovery.

“I’m having a major operation, and I’ve got a major problem and I’m gonna have a major effort to solve it and that’s all I can do,” Hanson said. “And I finally ended up going to the best medical center that I think that I know, Stanford Med, and the people there are wonderful. It’ll work out one way or the other.”

Hanson said many viewers noticed that he sounded hoarse and unwell. After nine months of testing, medical professionals recently discovered his ailment after he underwent a biopsy, prompting Hanson to decide to go through with the operation.

“I don’t want to talk about my own problems, but I’ve had people call me and say, ‘You don’t look well, you’re hoarse, or you’re coughing.’ But it’s been a nine-month odyssey because the problem I had for a nonsmoker and nondrinker was a rare type and very hard to diagnose, so it’s no one’s fault other than my own perhaps for not realizing why I was not getting well,” Hanson said.

The show’s co-host, Jack Fowler, will continue to host the show during Hanson’s absence.

