The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael C.'s avatar
Michael C.
1h

I am a bit disappointed with my prepper beef. I had the first bag last night. It came in small pieces and the meat was extremely tough. Had I know that, I absolutely would not have bought it even at 95% off. If anyone paid the full price for that, they must have been retarded.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture