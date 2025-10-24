This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Hailey Gomez

With a new call for a uniform national standard for ingredient transparency, over 80% of swing district voters believe ingredient regulation and labeling should be handled nationally rather than state-by-state, according to a new poll first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A new non-profit group, Americans for Ingredient Transparency (AFIT), announced Tuesday its push to support a government-established national standard for ingredient transparency, applying “consistent, science- and risk-based principles to give Americans everywhere confidence in the safety of their foods, beverages, and personal care products.” A poll conducted by Fabrizio Ward reveals that among 1,000 registered voters in 28 of the most competitive House districts, 87% surveyed support the idea of national ingredient regulation and labeling, a core effort of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

“There is broad, bipartisan support for a nationwide standard of MAHA policies that take a new approach to regulating ingredients and requiring more transparency when it comes to products’ nutritional content and ingredients,” Republican pollsters Tony Fabrizio and Bob Ward said in a memo shared with the DCNF. “Supporting these policies at the national level is politically powerful.”

According to the polling data, 54% of respondents believe having “one clear national standard is very important,” with support rising to nearly 60% among Trump supporters.

Part of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s agenda has been to lead the Trump administration‘s MAHA movement, which includes eliminating ingredients and additives deemed to have harmful impacts on Americans’ health.

While Kennedy has already taken steps such as banning some artificial petroleum-based food dyes, MAHA supporters have urged for even greater transparency within food labeling.

Among those surveyed by Fabrizio Ward, 88% support a clear national label system for front-of-package nutrition labels, with 62% stating they “strongly support” it.

Eighty-eight percent also support “requiring all new food and beverage ingredients to pass nationally uniform federal review before reaching the market,” with 60% “strongly” supporting the policy. Voters were additionally asked about requiring a digital code on packaging that provides instant access to ingredient definitions and details, with 82% supporting and 52% “strongly” supporting the policy.

Notably, according to Fabrizio Ward, overall support for the policies presented was higher among Republicans and Independents, “underscoring their popularity with the MAHA movement.”

In March, Kennedy announced he would direct the acting FDA commissioner to explore potential rulemaking to revise GRAS’ Final Rule. As the changes are expected to come, AFIT is aiming to work with Congress and the administration on a GRAS’ reform, according to Fox News Digital.

Fabrizio Ward polled a sample of 1,000 registered voters from Sept. 22 to 24 through interviews conducted via cell phone, landline and SMS-to-Web evenly across 28 House districts. Notably, 15 of the 28 districts were won by current Republican members by a margin of 5% or less in 2024, while 13 were won by a Democratic representative in addition to President Donald Trump. The poll reported a sampling margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share