This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Vanessa Trump, 48, announced she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

‘I want to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,’ Vanessa Trump said in a post on her Instagram page.

Without offering any details, Vanessa Trump said she had a procedure this week.

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me,” she wrote.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express,” she said.

Trump’s former daughter-in-law asked for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

Prayers poured in after Vanessa Trump announced her breast cancer diagnosis.

“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” Ivanka Trump said.

“In our thoughts and prayers,” a social media user said.

“Praying for you, Vanessa,” another said.

Vanessa Trump is currently dating golf legend Tiger Woods.

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018.

They have five children together.

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