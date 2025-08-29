This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Vice President JD Vance declared Thursday that President Trump told him he’s managed to get Democrats to come out in support of violent crime just by being against it.

Vance made the remarks during a speech in La Crosse, Wisconsin, noting that Democrats have positioned themselves in favor of criminals in big cities purely because Trump is stepping in to make communities safer.

“Is Milwaukee a super safe city right now? It has some crime problems. It’s a beautiful city. There are a lot of incredible, hard-working people who live there,” Vance said, adding “But let’s be honest, Milwaukee has had some crime problems. Chicago … has had a lot of crime problems.”

“Why is it that you have mayors and governors who are angrier about Donald Trump offering to help them than they are about the fact that their own residents are being carjacked and murdered in the streets?” Vance asked.

“It doesn’t make an ounce of sense,” he continued.

Vance further claimed that Trump told him over lunch “‘JD, I don’t know how I did it? I have actually gotten the Democrats to come out in defense of crime.’”

“If Donald Trump came out tomorrow and said he really likes puppies, you would have AOC come out and say ‘Puppies are terrible,’” Vance quipped.

“So you have Donald Trump, who has reduced murders, carjackings, and armed robberies in 14 days in Washington, DC — and now you have national Democrats coming out, saying, ‘Oh, we love murders and carjackings and armed robberies,” Vance urged.

He added, “Why won’t Democrats just use some common sense … on this basic principle that murdering people, armed robberies, and carjackings are bad. Wouldn’t it be nice if the Democrats just worked a little across the aisle for once?”

Remarkably, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who initially opposed the president’s federal takeover of the capital, has reversed course and actually praised the surge in federal assistance in comments Wednesday.

Bowser noted, “The federal surge has had a significant [decrease] on crime in Washington, DC, and we greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what [DC’s Metropolitan Police Department] has been able to do in this city.”

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

The mayor further explained that overall crime in the district is down 15 percent since Trump initiated the federal cleanup. The drop in violent crime has been even more significant, down 45 percent over the same time period.

Bowser added that carjackings are down by a huge 87 percent, homicides have plummeted by 38 percent, and sexual abuse cases are down 44 percent.

Robberies are down 62 percent, burglaries down 47 percent, motor vehicle thefts down 35 percent and overall property crime down by 12 percent.

It’s another stunning victory for Trump, who touted the impact in a post Thursday, declaring “Carjacking in DC is down 87%. ALL other categories of crime are likewise down massively since I got involved.”

“DC will soon be a CRIME FREE ZONE, in only 14 days, far faster than scheduled. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” The President added.

Perhaps the most visible success story in DC has been at Union Station, which has been transformed from a haven for homeless camps and drug addicts.

WJLA news reporter John Gonzalez was stunned at the turnaround, remarking “We are in the main atrium here at Union Station, and I got to tell you, in my opinion, the place looks better than it has in years, cleaner than it has in years, but there’s still plenty of empty retail space.”

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share