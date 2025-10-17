This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jon Fleetwood

Lab-engineered “Frankenstein” virus makes animals contagious for weeks, putting humans at risk and raising informed consent concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has begun its annual distribution of RABORAL V-RG®, an oral rabies vaccine (ORV) bait—dropping the live laboratory-made virus from airplanes and helicopters across the United States.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has known for over a decade that the RABORAL edible vaccine leaves “persons at risk for vaccine exposure and vaccine virus infection.”

Yet they still allow millions of live genetically modified virus baits to be dispersed over communities, forests, and waterways each year without public notice, informed consent, or comprehensive biosafety oversight—posing potential risks to human health, wildlife, and national biosecurity.

Americans are being involuntarily exposed to laboratory-engineered pathogens capable of infecting multiple species, with no transparent risk disclosure or opt-out mechanism.

“APHIS and its cooperators will begin distributing ORV baits on or about Aug. 13, 2025, across rural areas by airplane and in suburban or urban areas by helicopter, vehicle, and bait station,” according to a USDA press release. “ORV baits are coated with a fishmeal attractant and are packaged in two-inch plastic sachets or one-inch square cubes.”

USDA warns humans “should leave [the live-virus containing edible vaccine] undisturbed if they are encountered.”

If people come in contact with the bait, “they should immediately wash the contact area with warm water and soap.”

Dogs that consume the bait “may experience a temporary upset stomach.”

A July 2019 peer-reviewed study in Vaccine confirms the RABORAL oral rabies vaccine:

Is a genetically engineered chimeric “Frankenstein” human virus expressing a rabies gene;

Sheds for weeks in multiple species;

Was not tested for live virus persistence;

Can potentially infect non-target animals and humans;

Was studied by researchers financially tied to its sale.

Most alarmingly, the study confirmed that virus DNA from the edible vaccine can be detected in both oral and rectal swabs post-inoculation in most animals, “followed by a resurgence of shedding between days 17 and 34 in some species.”

This means animals that ingest the oral vaccine are contagious to animals and humans for over a month.

The virus-loaded bait will be distributed during the following time periods and based out of airports in the cities listed below.

Per the press release:

In Northeast to Mid-Atlantic states during August:

The Houlton, Maine, project will cover parts of northern Maine and distribute approximately 713,000 ORV baits by airplane and vehicle.

The Brockport, N.Y., project will include areas in western New York and distribute approximately 100,000 ORV baits by airplane. In addition to RABORAL V-RG®, APHIS will distribute another ORV bait, ONRAB, in select areas of New York as part of an ongoing field assessment.

The North Lima, Ohio, project will involve distribution of approximately 729,000 ORV baits in parts of western Pennsylvania. Field assessment of ONRAB will also occur in western Pennsylvania at the same time.

The Buckhannon, W.Va., project will include portions of western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, distributing approximately 364,000 ORV baits by airplane and vehicle. ONRAB field assessment also will take place in select areas of West Virginia.

In Massachusetts from mid-September through mid-October:

The Cape Cod, Mass., project will cover parts of peninsular and mainland Massachusetts and distribute more than 74,000 ORV baits by helicopter, bait station, and vehicle.

In Southern states during October:

The Abingdon, Va., project will cover parts of North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and a small portion of southern West Virginia, distributing more than 634,000 ORV baits by airplane, helicopter, and vehicle.

The Andrews, N.C., project will include areas in western North Carolina and north Georgia and will distribute 410,000 ORV baits by airplane, helicopter and vehicle.

The Dalton, Ga., project will cover areas in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, distributing approximately 690,000 ORV baits by airplane and helicopter.

The Gadsden, Ala., project will cover parts of northeast and central Alabama (including the Greater Birmingham area) and distribute approximately 718,000 baits by airplane, helicopter, and vehicle.

In the name of “wildlife management,” the federal government is blanketing the nation with millions of live recombinant virus packets—turning America’s skies into a mass biolab experiment conducted without public consent, transparency, or accountability.

