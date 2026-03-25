STORY #1 - The WHO is quietly locking in COVID-era vaccine passports as a permanent global system, and this time it goes far beyond emergency use.

It begins with vaccine records, but quickly leads to a borderless digital health ID that can follow you, track you, and become nearly impossible to opt out of.

The system starts with digital vaccination and prophylaxis records, then expands into routine immunizations, maternal and child data, and eventually full personal health profiles.

But what comes next is even more concerning: ‘pre-emptive’ injections, positioned as a way to stop future pandemics before they begin.

One of the groups backing this effort is tied to the same investment network that funded BioNTech-Pfizer during COVID.

This is how temporary measures turn into permanent infrastructure.

Because once your access, identity, and health data are all connected, there’s no easy way back.

The next phase isn’t theoretical, it’s already being rolled out.

Watch Maria’s report before this goes any further.

#ad: Health insurance in America is broken.

Every year, over 200,000 Americans go bankrupt because of medical bills—many of them already had insurance. And on average, 20% of claims are denied, leaving families stuck paying massive out-of-pocket costs after spending thousands on premiums.

But there’s an alternative.

CrowdHealth is a community-powered model helping members fund nearly 100% of their medical bills at a fraction of the cost.

So far, 28,000+ members have been helped, with a 99.9% funding success rate and over $56 million in medical bills saved.

CrowdHealth isn’t insurance. It’s a way to step outside the broken system and take control of your healthcare.

Get started today for $99 per member per month for the first three months.

Go to joincrowdhealth.com/pulse and use code PULSE.

Get Started Today

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by CrowdHealth. Thank you for supporting our sponsors.

STORY #2 - Billionaire-backed scientists are now openly chasing one of the most disturbing transhumanist ideas yet, growing “headless” humans to harvest organs, and presenting it as ethical progress.

What sounds like cutting-edge science carries a deeper implication, a direct challenge to the belief that human life is sacred and God-given, not engineered and repurposed on demand.

R3 Bio says these gene-edited “organ sacs” could replace animal testing and eventually provide blood, tissue, and organs for humans when their bodies fail.

One backer even said, “If we can create a non sentient headless bodyoid for a human being, that will be a great source of organs.”

Once that line is crossed, there’s no coming back.

Ask yourself, how far do you trust billionaires to go before we reach a point we can’t reverse?

Watch Maria’s report while there’s still time.

#ad: Markets can freeze fast, and when they do, access to your own money can slow or disappear.

That’s why more investors are moving a portion of their savings into physical gold and silver.

Genesis Gold Group helps you roll over an IRA or 401k into a gold IRA with real, securely stored assets. They walk you through the process step by step and currently offer a free Financial Survival Report to help you decide if it fits your strategy.

Visit DailyPulseGold.com to learn more.

Claim Your Free Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - A fake Tucker Carlson quote just exploded across X, and some of the biggest names in media and politics pushed it as if it were real.

This wasn’t just careless posting, it was a real-time example of how smear campaigns outpace the truth when powerful voices know their audience won’t verify.

Mark Levin, Ted Cruz, Chris Cuomo, and many others amplified the claim that Tucker said, “Sharia law has made Islamic societies more advanced than the West.”

The problem is, he didn’t.

In the actual clip, Tucker was discussing cultural confidence and only mentioned Sharia law in passing while describing Saudi Arabia. That didn’t stop the mob from running with a line he never even said.

Watch the clip yourself in Maria’s report before this lie locks in as “fact.”

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share