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Timothy Burchett's avatar
Timothy Burchett
28m

Of all people I hate posting this here.... your great journalists... the pandemic will be exposed... the heat is a child molester, Epstein...

The Epstein Cover-Up: Why Rhode Island Must Break the Silence

By Timothy Burchett (Narragansett, RI)

The federal government is currently engaged in a calculated "excursion"—an overreach of power designed to keep the American public in the dark. While the DOJ and federal agencies play games with redactions and "non-investigations," they are effectively shielding a network of corruption that has operated with impunity for decades.

But they have a major problem: The 10th Amendment.

The Constitution is clear. Powers not delegated to the federal government are reserved to the states. This includes Police Power—the ultimate authority of the State of Rhode Island to protect the health, safety, and morality of its citizens.

The Strategy is Simple:

Stop Waiting for Washington: The federal government’s refusal to investigate isn't just a failure; it’s a choice. Rhode Island doesn't need federal permission to protect its own people.

Assert State Sovereignty: Under the "Morality Clause," our state has the sovereign right to empanel grand juries and issue subpoenas for any evidence linked to the Epstein network that touched Rhode Island soil.

End the Federal Monopoly on Justice: When the feds use "national security" as a rug to sweep crimes under, the 10th Amendment provides the broom.

We aren't asking for transparency anymore; we are demanding that Rhode Island exercises its constitutional duty. If the federal government won't provide justice, the states must.

Justice delayed is justice denied. It’s time for Rhode Island to lead.

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ICN.PRESS's avatar
ICN.PRESS
27m

since 5 years of bioweapon disaster no one will follow. it's the end of those murders.

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