Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For years, “vaccine hesitancy”— defined as delay or refusal of vaccination — has been treated like a mental health disorder.

A new peer-reviewed paper by Dr. Peter McCullough titled “Psychology of Fear: Vaccine Hesitancy, a Major Barrier to Full and Fair Balanced Reporting of Injuries, Disabilities, and Death after Vaccination” confronts this dangerous concept:

“Drawing on historical and contemporary evidence, there is a biased impact of vaccine hesitancy research in working to suppress full and fair-balanced reporting of vaccine adverse and serious adverse events. Such events may lead to injuries, disabilities, and death. Fear of amplifying vaccine hesitancy may impact the mental well-being of healthcare providers with the injection of guilt, remorse, and regret of not being truthful about side effects. Without balance in reporting and publication of vaccine safety, the medical literature has become distorted in representing real risks and theoretical benefits of immunization.”

Those who question safety signals are not debated — they are labeled. Instead of engaging the data, the system increasingly frames dissenters as psychologically defective, “hesitant,” misinformed, or unstable.

Imagine if airline engineers who questioned a mechanical flaw were diagnosed with “flight hesitancy disorder” rather than allowed to inspect the engine.

When skepticism is pathologized, scientific progress slows. Debate narrows. Research questions that could challenge dominant narratives struggle to receive funding or publication. The metric that quietly rises to the top is not safety, but uptake. The overriding objective becomes maximizing compliance — even in the face of documented deaths or disabilities.

As the paper concludes:

“Vaccine hesitancy has evolved to be a biased concept and measurement tool of a mental disorder without equipoise.”

It is time to retire the term “vaccine hesitancy” and stop wasting vast amounts of money researching and operationalizing it.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

