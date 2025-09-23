This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

A Utah man spent 10 days hiding in a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom before her parents discovered him and called police.

Ryker Xethanial Buxton, 18, lived secretly in the child’s room at her Bluffdale home after she let him inside without her parents’ knowledge, KSL TV reported. Police removed Buxton from the house on Sept. 8 after the homeowners reported him for trespassing.

The situation escalated a week later when the girl ran away from home on Monday. Her parents contacted authorities and told them they suspected Buxton was involved in her disappearance.

Police located both the girl and Buxton in Provo the following day, according to the outlet. The 12-year-old told investigators she had been with Buxton while missing from home.

Buxton confessed to police during questioning. “He admitted to engaging in multiple sexual acts with the 12-year-old child while he was concealed in her bedroom,” according to the probable cause statement, the outlet reported.

Authorities expressed concern about releasing Buxton on bail. The statement noted he is homeless and likely to flee if released. “During his interview he expressed that he and the victim had been planning to leave the state,” the document stated, according to the outlet.

Buxton also told police he would contact the girl again if released from jail.

Officers booked Buxton into Salt Lake County Jail on eight charges. He faces six felonies related to sexual abuse of a minor, one felony burglary charge and one misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities have not released additional details about how long Buxton knew the girl or how they initially made contact.

