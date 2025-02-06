A bombshell report from journalist Michael Shellenberger reveals that Trump’s impeachment wasn’t just a Democrat-led political hit job—it was an intelligence operation.

Shellenberger blew the lid off the scandal on Jesse Watters Primetime, exposing how the deep state worked behind the scenes to take down Trump.

Back in 2019, Democrats rushed to impeach Trump over a whistleblower complaint claiming he pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. But there was one huge problem: the so-called whistleblower wasn’t even a direct witness.

“Many people may not remember that it was a CIA analyst who was left over from the Obama White House who wrote the memo that led to the impeachment,” Shellenberger explained. “It was all based on hearsay. The person had not actually been in the room with Trump.”

And it gets worse. That memo relied on a report from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)—a group that pretends to be independent but is actually funded by USAID and controlled by the U.S. government.

“Tens of millions of dollars had gone into this group called OCCRP,” Shellenberger said. “But it was basically created as an extension of the State Department and then of USAID.”

In other words, the same agencies that topple foreign governments were using their playbook against a sitting U.S. president. “So USAID was involved with regime change abroad and here at home,” Jesse Watters concluded.

Click here to read the full report from Michael Shellenberger.

