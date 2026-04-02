This article originally appeared on Antiwar.com and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Dave DeCamp

A US-Israeli strike hit the B1 bridge in Iran’s Alborz province near the capital Tehran, an attack that came after President Trump threatened to bomb the country into the “Stone Ages.”

The B1 bridge is said to be one of the tallest in the Middle East, and photos show it appeared to be severed in half following the attack. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump shared a video of the explosion on the bridge and threatened that more attacks were coming.

“The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow!” the president wrote on Truth Social. “IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!”

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the strike hit an area of the bridge that was under construction, and at least two civilians were killed, with several more wounded. “Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

“It only conveys the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray. Every bridge and building will be built back stronger. What will never recover: damage to America’s standing,” Araghchi added.

The attack came the day after Trump delivered an address on the war, where he made the threat to bomb Iran into the “Stone Ages” and said the war would last at least another two to three weeks. “We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong,” he said.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth affirmed Trump’s threat, writing on X, “Back to the Stone Age.” Both Trump and Hegseth have reveled in the destruction they’ve caused in Iran, a bombing campaign that has had a devastating impact on civilians.

Trump has continued to threaten to launch mass strikes on Iran’s power plants if a deal to end the war isn’t reached, but there’s no sign real diplomacy is taking place as Iranian officials continue to deny his claim that negotiations are underway.

“If there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably simultaneously. We have not hit their oil, even though that’s the easiest target of all, because it would not give them even a small chance of survival or rebuilding. But we could hit it, and it would be gone,” Trump said on Wednesday night.

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