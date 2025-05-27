This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

New report confirms U.S. plan to create a synthetic "universal vaccine" using molecular chimeras—engineered mashups of viral pieces—with influenza at the core.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has quietly confirmed the federal government’s plans to launch clinical trials for a “universal vaccine” in 2026—a synthetic injection built by fusing together parts of multiple virus strains into a single dose.

While this Frankenstein-style injection is being marketed as a tool to stop future pandemics, the virus at the center of it all is influenza—the same virus the U.S. government has spent years manipulating through gain-of-function research and now claims is on the verge of causing the next global outbreak.

“Since 2015, most clinical work on universal vaccines has focused on the flu,” the GAO states in its May 2025 Science & Tech Spotlight report. “Multiple universal vaccine candidates targeting the flu… have reached clinical trials.”

This aligns with what we’ve already exposed: Federal agencies have been conducting bird flu gain-of-function experiments for over a decade, pushing mRNA and DNA vaccines for poultry, and stockpiling antiviral contracts—all while whispering warnings about H5N1 jumping to humans.

The Trump administration recently announced the development of a $500 million “next-generation, universal vaccine platform” called ‘Generation Gold Standard’ that will focus on avian influenza “bird flu” jab creation.

Led by Obama-nominated Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, GAO is now confirming another next step in that orchestrated rollout: a universal flu vaccine that doesn’t just target one strain—but uses recombined fragments from many strains at once.

“Scientists can now fuse together microscopic pieces of many different virus strains, increasing the number of strains that can be targeted in a single dose,” the GAO report explains.

This isn’t a new flu shot.

It’s a molecular chimera—a biotech construct made from the stitched-together parts of viruses that don’t exist naturally.

Chimeric Engineering Pushed by NIH, HHS, and the Department of Defense

GAO confirms that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) will begin trials of this fused-fragment platform in 2026, explicitly calling it a:

“Next-generation, universal vaccine platform.”

And it’s not just HHS and NIH.

The Department of Defense is also involved—raising serious questions about biodefense objectives and dual-use risks.

The Department of Defense and National Institutes of Health “have funded research on developing a universal flu vaccine,” the report says.

That means the U.S. military is now actively bankrolling synthetic, engineered flu vaccines built on a platform that could theoretically be adapted to any pathogen—including, as the GAO notes, “coronaviruses” and “mosquito-borne viruses” like Zika or dengue.

Not So ‘Universal’ After All

Despite the branding, GAO admits these vaccines won’t eliminate the need for boosters:

“Universal vaccines may still need to be occasionally updated or supplemented with boosters.”

In other words, even after fusing together virus fragments to create a synthetic, broad-spectrum shot, the promised long-lasting immunity still isn’t guaranteed.

This apparently undermines the entire justification for pouring billions into this technology.

If boosters are still required, the public is being sold a “universal” label without a universal result—just a more complex, less transparent injection platform with no proven end to repeat dosing.

This may not be about the government simplifying vaccine schedules, but upgrading the platform without fixing the problem.

Bottom Line

Is this about public health—or building the control platform?

Flu is the gateway.

Synthetic, chimeric constructs are the mechanism.

And your immune system is the testbed.

What GAO just confirmed may be less a response to a threat and more about building the infrastructure for one.

Because after years of manipulating bird flu in U.S. labs while designing bird flu vaccines, and pouring military dollars into synthetic platforms—this so-called “universal” flu shot isn’t just showing up by coincidence.

It’s showing up right on schedule.

