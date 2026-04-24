This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

During the mass mRNA injection campaign, brain tumors, colon and rectal cancers, small intestine cancer, and ovarian cancer all rose sharply among Americans under 50.

According to the National Cancer Institute’s latest SEER data release, cancer incidence rates among Americans under age 50 jumped 6.4% between 2021 and 2023 — with colon/rectal cancer (+19.4%), brain tumors (+19.5%), small intestine (+15.5%), ovarian (+12.8%), stomach (+7.3%), and breast cancer (+3.6%) all showing very alarming signals — right in the middle of the mass mRNA injection campaigns.

Here are the actual observed rates straight from the SEER explorer:

All cancers combined (age <50)

2021: 109.45 per 100,000

2023: 116.42 per 100,000

+6.4% increase in just two years

Largest increases by cancer type (2021-2023, age <50):

Brain tumors (non-malignant brain & nervous system):



6.72 → 8.03 per 100,000 ( +19.5% )

Colon & rectal cancer:



9.62 → 11.49 per 100,000 ( +19.4% )

Small intestine cancer:



0.71 → 0.82 per 100,000 ( +15.5% )

Ovarian cancer:



4.21 → 4.75 per 100,000 ( +12.8% )

Stomach cancer:



1.65 → 1.77 per 100,000 ( +7.3% )

Female breast cancer:



49.95 → 51.75 per 100,000 (+3.6%)

Early-onset cancers (under 50) were already rising slowly for years, but the post-2021 acceleration is unmistakable — and it lines up precisely with the rollout of mass mRNA shots starting in late 2020/early 2021.

This latest SEER data corroborates several major independent analyses pointing in the same direction:

In a 30-month population-wide analysis of 296,015 residents in Pescara Province, Italy, individuals who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine showed a 23% higher likelihood of hospitalization for cancer of any site (HR: 1.23; 95% CI: 1.11-1.37) compared to the unvaccinated. Risks were particularly elevated for colorectal (HR: 1.34), breast (HR: 1.54), and bladder cancers (HR: 1.62)

A separate large-scale South Korean study involving over 8.4 million individuals found that COVID-19 vaccination was associated with increased 1-year risks for 6 major cancers: thyroid (HR: 1.35), gastric (HR: 1.34), colorectal (HR: 1.28), lung (HR: 1.53), breast (HR: 1.20), and prostate (HR: 1.69).

Independent CDC WONDER data analysis shows 138,000+ excess cancer deaths in the U.S. since the beginning of mass mRNA vaccination, with a clear inflection point in cancer mortality starting in spring 2021.

We now have U.S. incidence rates, Italian hospitalization data, Korean risk data, and CDC-derived excess mortality — all converging on the same troubling signal.

The current SEER data stops at 2023. The next update will be critical. If the upward trend continues or steepens in the 2024 data, the case for a mRNA “vaccine” cancer acceleration becomes unmistakable.

For now, the evidence is clear: IMMEDIATE MARKET WITHDRAWAL IS NECESSARY.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

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