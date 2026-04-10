This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new CDC report confirms America is now reproducing at the lowest rate in recorded history, with fertility dropping 5.7% since 2021 alone.

A newly released CDC report confirms that the U.S. fertility rate has declined to the lowest level ever recorded in modern American history.

In 2025, the general fertility rate fell to just 53.1 births per 1,000 women aged 15–44, marking yet another historic low.

At the same time, total U.S. births declined to only 3.61 million nationwide in 2025.

U.S. fertility has now fallen approximately 23% since 2007. Even more concerning, fertility has dropped an additional 5.7% since 2021 alone.

While falling birth rates can be attributed to economic hardship, delayed marriage, cultural shifts, and changing lifestyle preferences, the scale and persistence of this decline suggest biological impairment driven by exposure to environmental toxins such as PFAS (“forever chemicals”), phthalates, BPA/plastics, pesticides, EMFs, heavy metals, air pollution, and most recently, mRNA injections.

Since 2021, 80% of Americans were injected with COVID-19 gene-transfer shots that damage the reproductive system:

In animal models, they destroy over 60% of women’s non-renewable egg supply:

In human data (n=1.3 million), vaccinated women have ~33% fewer successful pregnancies:

A new study demonstrated that “vaccine” mRNA and spike protein invade the human placenta and fetal cells. 37% of placentas from vaccinated mothers contained spike protein:

The implications of this collapse are profound and far-reaching. America is no longer reproducing at replacement levels needed to sustain its population. If these trends continue unchecked, the nation will face severe economic, demographic, and societal consequences in the decades ahead.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

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