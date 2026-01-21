This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

There are bad choices, and then there’s this.

How far can someone brainwashed by the media go in their hatred of Donald J. Trump and his MAGA movement?

As it turns out, as far as across the Atlantic, right into an unsanitary camp.

Reports have arisen that Americans who ‘fled’ to the Netherlands to ‘escape’ the Trump administration are now living in filthy refugee camps.

Daily Mail reported:

“According to Dutch immigration authorities, 76 US citizens claimed asylum in the country last year, a significant increase from the nine that did in 2024.

Many of those who have left are transgender or parents to transgender children and are housed in the ‘queer block’ of an overcrowded camp in the northern village of Ter Apel, The Guardian reported.”

The camp is reported to resemble a prison, with guards at every gate and ‘less than desirable amenities’ with bodily fluids smeared on the walls.

“Asylum seekers are permitted to leave the camp, but must be present for daily bed checks. They are also given a small allowance so they can purchase food and cook meals in the communal kitchen.

Many of the American refugees are transgender and are seeking asylum after allegedly being victims of hostility and discrimination in their home states.”

But even the ultraliberal Dutch ministry of asylum and migration, so far, considers the *alleged* mistreatment of LGBTQ individuals in the US is NOT grounds for refugee status.

