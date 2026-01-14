This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

US military personnel are being evacuated from key bases in the Middle East, indicating that strikes against Iran may be imminent. At Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US facility in the region hosting around 10,000 troops, hundreds of personnel are being relocated to other sites and hotels to avoid potential Iranian retaliation.

This follows warnings from Tehran that US bases in neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey, could be targeted if strikes occur.

Two European officials have also stated that US intervention appears likely, with one suggesting it could happen within the next 24 hours. These developments come amid heightened tensions over Iran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests, which have persisted for nearly three weeks.

The evacuations echo precautions taken before US airstrikes on Iran in June 2025. An Iranian official told Reuters that “Tehran has informed regional countries… that U.S. bases in those countries would be attacked” if American forces strike.

US officials have not confirmed timelines, but the movements suggest preparations for action ordered by President Trump.

As protests continue, Iranian security forces have reportedly stormed hospitals to target injured demonstrators. In Karaj, forces are said to have raided medical centers, abducting protesters and executing the critically injured at point-blank range, with one account describing agents “crying while using a silenced gun to finish off the critically injured.”

Similar raids occurred in Isfahan, where Ministry of Intelligence agents abducted doctors at Milad Hospital who treated protesters. “Their lives are now in serious danger,” according to opposition media.

A medic near Tehran described overwhelmed facilities: “Dead bodies and injured people – men, women and children – are arriving in trucks, ambulances and private cars. There are rivers of blood in hospitals here… They are all human beings.”

The Telegraph reports that In Ilam, forces beat protesters and stormed hospitals to remove bodies, hiding evidence as morgues overflowed with corpses stacked in courtyards. Human rights groups confirm over 500 deaths, but sources suggest the true toll reaches thousands, marking one of the deadliest crackdowns in recent history.

Eyewitnesses report snipers firing into crowds and Basij militia using live ammunition. A young man who escaped to Turkey said: “people outside of Iran have no idea just how many protesters have been murdered… they’re shooting at people’s chests all the time. They’re killing everyone. They’re killing people’s kids. Only foreign help matters…I saw hell in Iran these past few days.”

The regime is also preparing public hangings to deter dissent. Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old arrested in Karaj on January 9, faces execution today after a sham trial without a lawyer. His family was allowed just 10 minutes for goodbyes. Over 10,000 have been arrested, with many more at risk.

Protests persist despite the crackdown and internet blackout, with thousands taking to Tehran’s streets last night.

President Trump previously urged demonstrators to “KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” and promised that “help is on the way,” amid reports of 12,000 deaths.

People are begging for help from the U.S., with Soltani’s cousin, Somayeh, noting “Our demand now is that Trump truly stand behind the words he said, because the Iranian people came to the streets based on those statements.”

Meanwhile, India has urged all its nationals to leave Iran immediately via available commercial flights.

Saudi Arabia has informed Iran that its land and airspace will not be used for any strikes. “Saudi Arabia has informed Tehran directly that it will not be part of any military action taken against it, and that its territory and airspace will not be used for that purpose,” a source close to the Saudi military said.

To counter the communications blackout, no ongoing for around 140 hours, Elon Musk has made Starlink available for free in Iran, allowing access without subscription fees.

These events seem comparable to historical massacres like Tiananmen Square or the early Syrian uprising. As the death toll rises and international pressure mounts, the situation remains volatile, with potential US involvement looming.

