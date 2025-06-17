This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Over the weekend, the U.S. Air Force dropped not one but two enigmatic Emergency Action Messages (EAMs).

On June 14, a 246-character encrypted code blasted across the High‑Frequency Global Communications System (HFGCS)—the same system used to transmit emergency alerts to our nuclear-capable bombers, missiles, and subs.

The very next day, June 15, another code—this time clocking in at nearly 290 characters—was broadcast .

EAMs usually top out at around 30 characters. These extended transmissions are, quite frankly, unprecedented, according to The Express.

Emergency Action Messages (EAMs) are not casual communications—they are highly encrypted, time-sensitive directives used to convey nuclear-launch orders.

#ad: Don’t wait for permission to protect your health.

Skip the corporate giants and buy directly from the ranch.

Rancher-Direct beef has:

🚫 No mRNA

🚫 No GMOs

🚫 No antibiotics

✅ 100% grass-fed

✅ Raised by real American ranchers

Get Your Beef Now

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

According to U.S. military doctrine, EAMs can initiate Major Attack Options (MAOs) or Limited Attack Options (LAOs), and are cryptographically secured to prevent interception or tampering.

Unilad reported:

The US Air Force has broadcasted two encrypted codes, and the reason for doing so remains unclear. A 20-minute transmission sent on Saturday (June 14) from the air service has since been intercepted and leaked online. While the the code hasn’t been cracked, it was sent through The High Frequency Global Communications System – which is a network the US Air Forces uses to communicate with planes, ground bases, and some Navy units. It works using shortwave radio signals, which can travel long distances, and is crucial for sending emergency messages and other critical information quickly. A recording of the message was uploaded onto Twitter.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share