I turn 75 in November. It’s just amazing how much better I feel simply eating healthy natural foods, getting plenty of rest, sunshine, fresh air, exercise and most importantly TLC. Also take some vitamins, minerals, herbs and enzymes. Have not been sick in ages and proudly can say I didn’t take Trump’s “Wonderful mRNA shot”. I dream of a world where doctors are there to help with injuries and accidents and most of us can live fine without them.

I used to trust most doctors until the covidiocy came along. I started reading about natural remedies and a few pharmaceutical products, like ivermectin, that were being suppressed. They were suppressed because there was no big money to be made from them!

I’ve recently found DMSO and it’s an amazing product! I bought it for one reason, tinnitus, but I haven’t had the time to use it for that yet. I have, though, used it to heal the wounds from skin cancers and biopsies. It does a great job with those!

I was recently diagnosed with cervical spondylitis and told by the doctor that the only thing I could do was apply heat to soothe the pain and electrical tingling. I tried that and received little relief. Then I read that my DMSO might help. I started rubbing it on and within 3 days the tingling was gone and 2 days later the pain was gone. It’s an amazing substance!

I just started again with the tinnitus and hope that I won’t get discouraged again, wish me luck.

One last thing about DMSO, my daughter has problems with her knees and has been getting steroids injected for relief. She fully expects to get knee replacement before long. I suggested rubbing DMSO on them and after 2 days she said it feels like it does after she gets a steroid injection.

Amazing stuff!

