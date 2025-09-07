The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

America spends 17.6% of its GDP on healthcare—yet people keep getting sicker and crushed with debt.

Why? Because the system is built for DEPENDENCY, not healing.

Look no further than the war on ivermectin.

And it’s not just ivermectin. They also don’t want you anywhere near DMSO or ultraviolet blood irradiation (UBI).

Now we have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to blow Big Pharma’s war on cheap cures wide open.

Keep reading to see how we fix this broken system.

The biggest lie of modern medicine is that you need a doctor to be healthy…

Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it, right? So we better pay attention because history always offers a warning.

Over a century ago, Harvey Wiley (the first head of the FDA) fought to keep America’s food supply clean. But he was crushed. Not by science, but by lobbyists and a media blitz that drowned out truth.

No reform survives unless the public is fully awake, paying attention, and demanding it.

And that’s exactly what RFK Jr. faces now.

This moment isn’t just about tearing down the old system.

Yes, we absolutely must expose pharmaceutical fraud, corrupt regulators, and toxic policies. But without alternatives, people are left with nothing. And many will just default to whatever is widely available.

The mission before us is clear. We need to build viable, affordable healthcare models the public will choose on their own—so corruption collapses under the weight of better options.

No one is forced to do anything. Nothing is mandated. When there are better choices, people will gravitate toward them.

We only have so much time left to permanently weaken predatory medical practices. If we fail, the system will snap back and corruption will rule again. And it may even be worse than it was before.

That’s why we need as many people on board as possible to help Make America Healthy Again. Our support truly matters. Not just for the next few years but far, far into the future.

Because our time to act is short,

has put together what they believe are the top goals to achieve.

Goal #1: Spread safe and affordable therapies that the system buried.

From DMSO to ultraviolet blood irradiation, these forgotten remedies could revolutionize care.

@MidwesternDoc’s comprehensive DMSO series has proved the point: the public is ready.

Goal #2: Break the mythologies that are propping up Big Pharma.

Annual flu shots sold on fear. Vaccines presented as a magic shield for herd immunity. Psychiatric drugs handed out like candy while mass shootings continue to rise.

For years, these were “conspiracy theories.” But today, the culture is shifting, and the truth is breaking through.

We have to keep the momentum going.

Goal #3: Push the adoption of forgotten therapies in hospitals.

Hospitals are where results are clearest. Prevent deaths and lower costs in real time, and the evidence becomes undeniable. Once these treatments take root, doctors everywhere will follow.

It’s the fastest way to shift medicine back toward healing rather than profit.

Goal #4: Illuminate the real causes of illness.

Instead of vague claims, show people concrete factors they can change: zeta potential, the cell danger response, nutrition, and more.

Health should be something people understand and can act on—not mysteries that keep them dependent on doctors and prescriptions.

We know ourselves best. The medical world can be a tool to access when needed. But at the root, we all need to understand and take responsibility for our health. And we need the tools to be able to do so.

Goal #5: Force transparency with federal data.

Imagine if the government released clear evidence showing:

– Vaccines are not as safe as claimed.

– Suppressed cancer treatments exist—and they work.

– Thousands die needlessly from sepsis every year.

That data would dismantle the medical cartel overnight.

And it’s absolutely possible—if we demand it.

Goal #6: Build community-based research.

Big Pharma’s monopoly survives by blocking alternatives from ever reaching the market, and that includes alternative research.

But what if independent, local research groups tested safe therapies and proved their value themselves? And they weren’t shut down or laughed at?

They could bypass the gatekeepers and bring healing directly to the people.

If we play our cards right, this roadmap could change everything.

lays it all out in the

.

The biggest lie of modern medicine is that you need a doctor to be healthy. That belief created insatiable demand for medical services, it increased costs, and it disempowered generations of people and trapped them in dependency.

But the truth? Many conditions improve only when individuals take charge themselves.

Healthcare costs now consume 17.6% of America’s GDP, yet outcomes keep worsening.

Why? Because the model isn’t designed for health—it’s designed for control.

When people are sick or crushed by debt, they are easier to manipulate. And policies that subsidize junk food and other things that cause poor health ensure that sickness never ends.

The heart of MAHA is empowerment.

People must learn to reclaim health through simple, affordable, proven steps. When individuals take control, the pharmaceutical empire weakens and the medical industry loses its grip.

And once you’ve seen an “incurable” illness reversed by a suppressed remedy, there’s no going back. You know the truth.

Deep down, we already know the truth. Deep down we know what’s best for ourselves and for our family. But we’ve been conditioned for generations to ignore it.

And that’s why we need MAHA. The conditioning has gone on for so long and worked so well, that we need to chisel away at the walls that have been built around us.

But not everyone can do that on their own. Some people will need to be taught how to trust themselves and how to thrive without these corrupt structures.

This is how we create lasting change. Without it, reform collapses. With it, America can finally be healthy again.

Are you ready to start making lasting changes in your own life so you can lead by example?

Check out

’s simple, low-cost suggestions anyone can take right now to improve their health. It’s not hard.

Building a movement starts with individual victories. And those victories spread—one family, one community, one person at a time.

But, we have a limited window. A chance to break free from medical corruption, empower ourselves, and build a system that heals instead of exploits.

And it won’t happen without public action.

If you want change, now is the time to act. This is the most pivotal fight of our lifetime. And if we succeed, it won’t just be reform. It will be a revolution.

Make America Healthy Again isn’t just a slogan.

It’s a mission to end decades of corruption, revive forgotten medicine, and restore true health to the American people.

But only if we seize this moment.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

