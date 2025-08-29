This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

The University of Michigan (UM) hospital system has announced it is suspending its gender-transition practices for minors.

In an exclusive statement to Talking Points Memo UM shared, “The University of Michigan, including Michigan Medicine, is one of multiple institutions across the country that has received a federal subpoena as part of a criminal and civil investigation into gender-affirming care for minors.”

“In light of that investigation, and given escalating external threats and risks, we will no longer provide gender affirming hormonal therapies and puberty blocker medications for minors.”

The move follows a flurry of subpoenas from the Trump administration which indicated that institutions could be subject to criminal and civil charges if they did not cease all such activities.

In July, the Department of Justice announced it sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics involved in performing transgender medical procedures on children.

The Department’s investigations include healthcare fraud, false statements, and more.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi noted at the time, “Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice.”

In January, President Trump signed an Executive Order, Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation, stating that U.S. policy was not to fund “the so-called ’transition’ of a child from one sex to another.”

“Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.”

“Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

Following the Executive Order, HHS established a dedicated tip line for whistleblowers to report cases of chemical and surgical sex change procedures performed on minors.

