Guest post by Margaret Flavin

On Valentine’s Day, the United Nations shared a social media post decrying child marriage.

While the sentiment is important and valid, the organization received an embarrassing community note for the image they used.

They wrote on X, “Every 3 seconds, a girl is married somewhere in the world.”

“Child marriage is a human rights violation that denies girls the chance to reach their full potential.”

“This #ValentinesDay, join @UNFPA in speaking out against this form of gender-based violence.”

The image they used featured a fair-skinned blonde in a wedding dress.

Community Notes called out the image for deliberately misleading the public, noting, “The image in this post is deliberately misleading.”

“Even their own site shows that the vast majority of child marriages happen in countries that are predominantly dark skinned. The use of a white woman with blond hair is a dishonest representation of the problem.”

According to the latest available data from UNICEF, Girls Not Brides (which draws on UNICEF datasets), the countries with the highest rates of child marriage for young girls are predominantly in sub-Saharan Africa, with some in South Asia and elsewhere.

Girls Not Brides lists the following countries with the highest rates of child brides.

01 76% Niger

02 61% Central African Republic

03 61% Chad

04 54% Mali

05 52% South Sudan

06 51% Bangladesh

07 51% Burkina Faso

08 48% Mozambique

09 47% Guinea

10 45% Somalia

11 41% Eritrea

12 40% Ethiopia

13 39% Madagascar

14 38% Malawi

15 37% Mauritania

16 36% Suriname

17 35% Nepal

18 35% Nicaragua

19 34% Belize

20 34% Honduras

The United Nations Population Fund shares similar statistics, yet still chose a misleading image.

Nearly half of child brides live in South Asia (45 per cent), with the next largest share in sub-Saharan Africa (20 per cent), followed by East Asia and the Pacific (15 per cent), Latin America and the Caribbean (9 per cent), Middle East and North Africa (6 per cent) and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (3 per cent). The highest prevalence of child marriage is seen in sub-Saharan Africa, where one in three adolescent girls are marrying before age 18.

