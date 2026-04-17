Rosa DeLauro erupts during a heated House hearing as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refuses to endorse a federal crackdown on raw milk

This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Far-left Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the same purple-haired radical we’ve repeatedly exposed for her unhinged public meltdowns, completely lost it Thursday during a House hearing while grilling HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Americans’ right to drink raw milk.

DeLauro demanded that RFK Jr. publicly condemn raw milk as “dangerous” and essentially toe the corporate line pushed by Big Pharma and pasteurized milk lobbyists. When Kennedy refused to play along with the fearmongering, the 83-year-old Connecticut congresswoman went full meltdown mode.

“You are the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Is there not some moral responsibility or compunction to say, ‘Don’t drink raw milk, don’t do that, because it’s unpasteurized and can cause serious harm to your health?’ Is that not something you view as your responsibility? “If I were the head of HHS, I would by God say don’t take raw milk! It is dangerous to your health and if you can’t say that well maybe there are some other conclusions that can be drawn!” DeLauro said.

Kennedy told lawmakers that agencies should “inform the public” and “let people make a choice,” rather than dictate behavior outright.

WATCH:

This is the same Rosa DeLauro whom The Gateway Pundit previously reported on when RFK Jr. absolutely buried the purple-haired Democrat back in May 2025 during his first major HHS hearing. She tried to lecture him then too, and got completely owned.

The radical left, Big Pharma, and the corporate food cartel hate raw milk because it represents everything they despise: freedom, tradition, local farms, and real nutrition that doesn’t come in a plastic-wrapped, government-approved package.

RFK Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again movement are finally giving Americans the truth they’ve been denied for generations, and the DeLauros of the world are losing their minds.

DeLauro’s purple-haired meltdown is just the latest example of how out of touch these Democrat dinosaurs are. While real Americans are waking up to the poisons in our food system, the radical left is still stuck in 1990s FDA propaganda mode, demanding the government nanny-state dictate what you can and cannot drink straight from the cow.

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