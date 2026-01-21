This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

A deranged liberal activist pepper-sprayed and physically assaulted conservative journalist riding a SEPTA bus in downtown Philadelphia this week.

Independent journalist Frank Scales of SurgePhilly posted a detailed account of the unprovoked assault on X, alleging that the attack began after he was simply looking out the window and minding his business.

In the video, Scales identified the woman as Paulina Reyes, describing her as a “known ANTIFA agitator.” Reyes is a former intern at WHYYNews.

According to the news outlet, they “knew each other while both served in student leadership positions at Community College of Philadelphia, evidenced by photographs and video that show them together.”

Throughout the confrontation, Reyes repeatedly accused Scales of being a fascist and a racist.

When Scales activated his phone to record the confrontation for his own safety, the woman lunged at his device, punched him over the head, and pepper-sprayed him in the face, all inside a moving city bus.

When Scales asked her directly why she believed that he is fascist and racist, the woman responded:

“You talk sht about Islamic people. You talk sht about Black people. You talk sh*t about Mexicans. And you post it on the internet.”

Ian McGinnis, co-founder of Surge Media, was also present and managed to grab the phone back and continue recording as the woman escalated her attack.

Frank Scales wrote on X:

“I was assaulted for my work as a journalist while riding home on a bus in Philadelphia. While looking out of the window minding my own business, a known ANTIFA agitator sitting directly behind me started yelling at me claiming that I was a rascist and a fascist. I started recording for my own safety when she became aggressive. After I started recording, she lunged at my phone to take it from me. Ian was able to grab the phone and continue recording while she punched me over the head and pepper sprayed me. She temporarily retreated but got back on the bus and approached us again. While I tried to reason with her she pepper sprayed me directly in my face and attempted to attack me again. The bus driver then kicked her off the bus and drove away. We will not be deterred from spreading truth. If you would like to help us take extra security measures please donate. Link is in our bio!”

SEPTA confirmed it is investigating the incident, which occurred around noon Monday on a Route 7 bus.

SEPTA said police were called, took Scales’ statement, and that he declined medical attention.

Scales said he plans to press charges against the unhinged liberal.

More from WHYY News:

WHYY released a statement saying the company “is aware of a recent incident on a SEPTA bus involving a former intern, Paulina Reyes, and a local journalist” but noted that “Ms. Reyes served as an intern at WHYY from June 2025 through August 2025 and has no current affiliation, employment, or contractual relationship with our organization.” “We reaffirm our strong support for civil discourse and remain dedicated to providing trustworthy, high-quality content to the Tri-State region,” the statement concluded. Reyes did not respond to requests for an interview.

Scales gained national attention for his vocal opposition to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

In September 2025, PA District Attorney Larry Krasner grabbed Scales’ phone and called him “un-American” during a confrontation. He was also notably blocked from entering a town hall featuring Krasner by other activists.

Before dropping out to pursue journalism full-time, Scales served as president of the Student Government Association (SGA). He was instrumental in establishing an independent college newspaper and securing student representation on the college’s Board of Trustees.

He was then faced with impeachment efforts from the SGA after he was accused of “using derogatory language in reference to people of color and other marginalized groups, disrupting queer-sponsored events, and being verbally abusive in your tone and words towards others.”

Scales wrote on X:

“At the Community College of Philadelphia, I was investigated for hate speech because I said that the Founding Fathers of our nation were good people. I was then impeached and removed from my post as President of Student Government for supporting President Trump, and am now being tracked down and assaulted by radicalized students who once supported me as President of Student Government. The Community College of Philadelphia should publicly denounce political violence if they have any sense of decency.”

