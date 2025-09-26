This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

An American woman living in Britain got a taste of what it’s like to have your freedom of speech taken away when a police officer visited her house to interrogate her over a Facebook post that he claimed had “upset someone.”

Yes, really. The officer demanded that she apologise about the post, without informing her what the post was about or who she was supposed to apologise to.

The Free Speech Union posted the remarkable video filmed by the woman herself, and has more…

An American cancer patient and Trump supporter was confronted by British police and told to apologise for her online posts or face an investigation. Deborah Anderson, a mother of two, was visited at her home in June by an officer from Thames Valley Police. He told her someone had lodged a complaint about her social media posts. She told him she was an American citizen and a member of the Free Speech Union and he should be investigating burglaries and rapes, not hurty words on social media. Chillingly, he told her he was there to get her to apologise to the person who was offended by her posts. If she refused, she’d be questioned down at the station. What was Deborah’s supposed crime? The policeman didn’t tell her. Was it her passionate support of President Trump and the MAGA movement on her Facebook and X pages? To make it worse, Deborah is in the midst of cancer treatment, including chemotherapy. She ought to be have been convalescing. Instead, she was harassed for her tweets. The FSU took on her case and, as a result, the police have now dropped their investigation. But they still haven’t told Deborah which of her posts got her into trouble, claiming they’ve accidentally deleted the record of the complaint. Thames Valley Police are responsible for guarding President Trump this week. What would he make of the fact that those same officers are visiting the homes of his supporters – including US citizens – and threatening them with arrest.

Mrs Anderson rightly pointed out that while this officer was interrogating her, actual crimes are going uninvestigated, prompting the officer to state that it’s not his responsibility to do that “today.”

Disturbing, but not surprising in the least considering the state of the UK.

Thames Valley Police responded to the incident, claiming they are duty bound to follow up “on allegations of threats or violence.”

That just made people more angry…

As we’ve relentlessly highlighted, this kind of thing is happening all the time now.

