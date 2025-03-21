This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Far left Democrats Bernie Sanders and AOC are promoting a tour they are doing titled ‘Fighting Oligarchy’, with a poster that many believed was a parody.

Denver 7 News reports:

According to a video posted to Sanders ‘ Instagram page, the two are making stops in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada “to hold town meetings with working people who are profoundly disgusted with what is going on in Washington, D.C.” Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will host their first Colorado rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley on Friday, March 21, at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon. They will then head south to Denver for a rally at Denver’s Civic Center Park at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Here is the poster shared by Sanders, ironically on X:

As we previously highlighted, Sanders has been begging for $27 donations in order to fund this “fight” against the ‘oligarchy’.

It’s unclear by he wants exactly $27 dollars from people, but that could be what breakfast in Marriott hotels costs.

Why doesn’t multi-millionaire Sanders fund this himself?

He owns three houses.

Who are these Oligarchs anyway?

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share