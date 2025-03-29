This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

What’s the most un-American thing you can think of?

Trying to make it a law that an American company that employs thousands of Americans cannot operate because you don’t like the opinions of its owner.

Yeah that’s up there.

Patricia Fahy, a Democrat state senator in New York is introducing legislation that would effectively ban Tesla dealerships in the state by pulling existing permits for its five in-person sales locations.

“No matter what we do, we’ve got to take this from Elon Musk,” Fahy said, according to Politico, adding “He’s part of an effort to go backwards.”

Elon Musk is dragging humanity backwards. Could a more profoundly stupid sentence be uttered?

There’s a word for this. Desiring to take away an innovative business’ right to compete in a free market.

It’s actual fascism.

Which is gloriously ironic given that deranged leftists can’t stop saying that word every two minutes.

It’s fundamentally un-American. But then again, what do you expect from Democrats?

Also, Fahy’s bill targets Tesla’s direct sales model by restricting registration certificates for zero-emissions manufacturers that skip dealerships.

So she’s using Tesla’s environmentally friendly credentials to try and ban it, prompting the question ‘what happened to the climate change crisis?’

Oh, it doesn’t matter when it’s someone you don’t like, riiiight.

Musk himself went off on Dem daddy Tim Walz, calling him a “jerk” and a “creep” for taking joy in Tesla’s stock momentarily sinking last week.

Watch:

Democrats showing their true selves again.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

