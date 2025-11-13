This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is having a “told you so” moment as Ukraine’s massive corruption scandal which has already taken down the country’s Justice Minister and several other high officials has come to light.

The crisis has entered Ukraine’s presidential office, with at least one close Zelensky business associate, Tymur Mindich, having fled the country already, just as the major embezzlement and kickbacks scandal involving the state-owned nuclear power company was made public.

Orban commented on X in a scathing denunciation of Zelensky’s rule that Ukraine has been taken over by a “wartime mafia network” and that “the golden illusion” of an underdog nation heroically resisting the Russians is “falling apart”. The crisis centers ironically on Ukraine’s state-run energy sector at a moment common Ukrainians are suffering amid rolling blackouts and relentless Russian aerial attacks on the power grid.

“A wartime mafia network with countless ties to President Volodymyr Zelensky has been exposed,” stated the Hungarian leader. “The energy minister has already resigned, and the main suspect has fled the country.”

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

He then unleashed on those Eurocrats who’ve long wagged their finger at Hungary for not stepping up to do more in funding Ukraine. This has simultaneously included years of immense pressure from Western Europe for Hungary to sever its energy dependency on Russian imports, which Orban has at various times warned would sink the economy if done drastically.

Orban in the Thursday X statement blasted this “Madness”:

“This is the chaos into which the Brusselian elite want to pour European taxpayers’ money, where whatever isn’t shot off on the front lines ends up in the pockets of the war mafia. Madness.”

“Thank you, but we want no part of this,” he continued sarcastically. “We will not send the Hungarian people’s money to Ukraine. It can be put to far better use at home: this week alone we doubled foster parents’ allowances and approved the 14th month’s pension.”

And again, alluding to the ongoing scandal, “Anyhow, after all this, we certainly won’t give in to the Ukrainian president’s financial demands and blackmail. It’s high time Brussels finally understood where their money is really going,” Orban wrote.

Hungary has clashed with Kiev time and again over the years, with at times other European allies stepping in to seek to mediate the delicate relationship. EU leadership has also constantly chastised Orban in particular for thwarting and sabotaging European unity when it comes to collective efforts to support Ukraine and punish Russia.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share