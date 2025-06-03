This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

For the third time since the Russia-Ukraine war started, a large explosion has damaged the bridge connecting Russia's mainland to Crimea.

Ukraine's security service (SBU) has quickly claimed responsibility, describing that this time it was an underwater explosive attack, possibly facilitated with an unmanned submarine, which left the structure which goes from the Russian city of Krasnodar in the east to Kerch in Crimea "in disrepair".

Video was soon after published of the explosion of what the SBU called the "badly damaged" bridge after support columns were blown up.

"The Security Service of Ukraine carried out a new unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater!" the SBU declared on Telegram.

"Today, at 4:44 a.m., without any civilian casualties, the first explosive device was detonated," the statement said. "The underwater support pillars were severely damaged at the seabed level — aided by the equivalent of 1,100 kg of TNT. As a result, the bridge is effectively in an emergency condition."

Russia since confirmed that traffic on (alternatively called) Crimea Bridge was temporarily suspended as a result of the damage and emergency situation. But the 12-mile bridge, Europe's longest, was reportedly quickly reopened after hours.

"RIA Novosti, a Russian state news agency, reported that the bridge was briefly closed for several hours on Tuesday," the NY Times writes. "An app that is widely used in Russia to track traffic on the bridge showed that it was open again as of midafternoon."

#ad: Crunchy health circles can’t stop talking about Turmeric. They often call it a “miracle spice.”

People are taking Turmeric for everyday inflammation, pain relief, and immune support.

Turmeric is even included in a popular wellness protocol, which focuses on supporting the body’s natural recovery processes following spike protein exposure.

Discover the benefits of Turmeric for yourself when you order from Global Healing.

Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This is not medical advice.

Discover the Benefits of Turmeric Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Several attacks on the $3.7 billion, iconic bridge have occurred throughout the war, including an October 2022 truck bombing on the bridge, which killed and wounded civilians.

That attack took at least ten months to repair, but there was another attack nearly a year after the first one, which utilized maritime drones hitting support pillars.

This comes two days after Ukraine's 'Operation Spider's Web' which reportedly took out some forty Russian combat aircraft, among them strategic bombers, in Kiev's most ambitious and provocative operation to date.

Ukrainian intelligence is really on a roll, but the world awaits a likely devastating 'shock and awe' style attack by Moscow, which is apparently exercising patience as it readies the inevitable retaliation. Likely, 'command HQ' centers are going to be targeted in the coming days.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share