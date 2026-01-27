STORY #1 - The UK just approved a Soviet-style system of digital control—and they’re calling it a “15-minute city.”

The Telegraph now admits what so-called ‘conspiracy theorists’ warned of all along: a technocratic surveillance state is here. Oxford is just the beginning.

You’ll need a permit to leave your neighborhood. You’ll be tracked by cameras. Go over your quota? You’ll be fined automatically. This isn’t speculation. It’s already happening, and Labour wants it nationwide.

Drivers will be allowed just 100 days of “free” travel a year through traffic filters. Another permit gives 25 days through congestion zones. After that, you’re penalized just for moving.

But that’s phase one.

The real blueprint comes from the ARUP/C40 report. Their 2030 vision includes:

• Zero private vehicle ownership

• Zero meat or dairy consumption

• Just 3 clothing items per year

• One short-haul flight every 3 years

• 2,500 calories of state-approved bioengineered food



All tied to digital ID and programmable money that controls what you buy, where you go, and how you live.

This isn’t about traffic. It’s about turning cities into open-air prisons. See how it works—and how close we really are. Watch Maria’s full breakdown before it’s too late.

STORY #2 - ICE agents are sounding the alarm—and this time, their outrage isn’t aimed at the Left. It’s aimed at their own leadership.

After the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, DHS rushed to claim he was a “terrorist” planning a “massacre.” But federal sources say that story doesn’t add up. According to Fox’s Bill Melugin, agents are livid—calling the spin “catastrophic” and warning it’s destroying morale from the inside.

Now Kash Patel is under fire for falsely claiming Americans “don’t have the right” to carry at protests—even though the Constitution and Minnesota law say otherwise. ICE commander Greg Bovino went even further, warning there would be “consequences” for calling agents names.

Thomas Massie said it plainly: carrying a gun is not a death sentence. And MTG asked the question every conservative should answer: If Biden did this to MAGA, how would you respond?

This isn’t about turning on ICE. It’s about defending the very Constitution they swore to uphold.

Watch Maria’s explosive report to see how fast your rights can disappear—no matter who’s in charge.

STORY #3 - A radical shadow police force is actively hunting ICE agents in Minneapolis—and they’re being trained, coordinated, and possibly aided by state insiders.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s based on leaked messages, internal training docs, and firsthand infiltration of their encrypted Signal groups.

Citizen journalist Cam Higby went undercover and exposed how left-wing activists divided the city into “patrol zones,” tracked suspected ICE vehicles, and dispatched teams to block, harass, and impede federal agents. Group members were assigned roles using emoji codes, accessed license plate databases, and followed military-style chains of command.

Training manuals refer to ICE agents as “abductors” and urge members to “lay on your horn” to scare them off. Some even received alerts on police shift changes—raising serious questions about insider leaks. And one woman accused of leading the operation? A former campaign strategist for Minnesota’s sitting governor.

This isn’t grassroots activism. It’s organized, strategic, and illegal.

How deep does this go—and who’s protecting it?

Watch Maria’s full report to see the leaked messages and decide for yourself before this operation disappears from the headlines.

Watch the full episode below:

