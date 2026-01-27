The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
3m

Why are the Brits putting up with this?! How many times now have I asked "Why aren't they -- why isn't the entire West? -- in open, violent, bloody revolt?"

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture