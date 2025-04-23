This article originally appeared on InfoWars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Sean Miller

The U.K. government is set to spray chemicals into the air to geoengineer and terraform planet earth. The operation will cost £50 million and is expected to go operational “within weeks”.

Britain’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) is funding the chemical-spraying ‘experiment’ which will entail spraying tiny particles like sulphur dioxide into the stratosphere and sea-salt particles into low-lying clouds, called Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) and Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB), respectively.

The agency seeks to make the U.K. among the globe’s leading authorities on geoengineering ‘research’, although it should be noted that that this ‘research’ is indistinguishable from an operational program, as regardless of what it’s called, airplanes will be spraying chemicals in the air.

While the U.K. government is set to begin public chemical spraying, Bill Gates has been engaged in such activities for some time now while Alex Jones has been exposing the practice for decades.

“Potential side effects of geoengineering include regional droughts, crop failures, or shifts in weather patterns. A 2015 study by the Geomar Helmholtz Centre suggested that even combined geoengineering methods might not prevent temperatures from rising beyond 2°C by 2100, and abrupt cessation could trigger rapid warming, known as ‘termination shock’,” Modernity News said.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share