Guest post by Mike LaChance

The ladies of The View have been harping on the Epstein Files for months. Like all other members of their party, they thought that this was an effective way to attack Trump.

But would it surprise you to find out that these same idiots are actually mentioned in the Epstein Files themselves?

Kudos to Nicholas Fondacaro of NewsBusters for digging up this incredibly funny information.

As Fondacaro reports at NewsBusters, someone named Whoopi Goldberg even reached out to Epstein for help with a flight:

Whoopi Goldberg Requested Epstein Jet Fly Her to Monaco Charity Event A NewsBusters investigation of the Epstein Files discovered that cast members of ABC’s The View were mentioned nearly four dozen times. Despite the files being a major topic of discussion on the show, as they tried to tie President Trump to criminal activity, none of the cast members addressed their names appearing in the same files. One cast member was seemingly interested in borrowing one of Epstein’s infamous private jets. A search of the cast members’ names on the Department of Justice website returned nearly four dozen (46) references. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg led the way with 21 references, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin clocked in with 20, Joy Behar had three, and Ana Navarro had two. Fortunately for co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, they weren’t mentioned at all (as of the release of the latest batch of files). The search for references did take into account Goldberg going by just her first name, Farah Griffin’s maiden name, and Hostin’s maiden name (Cummings) and real first name (Asunción; with and without the accent mark)… The e-mail was requesting possible use of one of Epstein’s private jets to help Goldberg attend a White Feather Foundation charity event in Monaco. “Whoopi Goldberg needs a plane to get to Monaco. John Lennon’s Charity is paying for it. They don’t want to charter so they are looking for private owners,” the e-mail began.

How funny is this?

We almost want to watch The View tomorrow to hear Whoopi and Joy claim that this is part of a right wing conspiracy. You know that’s coming right?

