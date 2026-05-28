This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

New bodycam footage shows retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland had a dinner meeting with US Space Force members the night before his unexplained disappearance, deepening concerns over experts tied to sensitive programs.

McCasland, central to advanced aerospace and nuclear research, walked out of his Albuquerque home on February 27, 2026, leaving behind his phone, prescription glasses, and wearable tracking devices. He took his wallet, a .38-caliber revolver with holster, and a red backpack. Despite extensive searches in the rugged Sandia Mountains foothills with FBI assistance, no trace has been found, and a Silver Alert remains active.

The newly surfaced video obtained by the Law&Crime Network captures officers interviewing a witness who dined with McCasland the night prior. The woman, connected through the Kirtland Partnership nonprofit, described a dinner meeting involving McCasland and US Space Force members around 6pm in Albuquerque.

She told authorities: “I was shocked this morning when I saw the alert because what I noticed Thursday evening [February 26] is he wasn’t his usual self. He was kind of spacey and quiet and you know that that happens with people.”

McCasland’s wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, appeared in the footage and revealed he had been prescribed new medication the night before for sleep issues, unexplained weight loss of about 20 pounds, and anxiety.

She stated: “Today he had taken a drug that the doctor prescribed last night that was supposed to help him sleep with weight gain… He’s lost about 20 pounds for no reason and with anxiety. Today he woke up and said, ‘Well, I have got better sleep, but it’s like the after effects of a bad hangover. I’m just foggy. I can’t get any motivation to do anything.’”

The witness further claimed McCasland remained deeply involved despite retirement: “He was the head of Air Force Research Lab to the point the man’s names are in the UFO documents that are fixed to be released… He’s in that depth, so he has a very high security clearance.”

This meeting with Space Force personnel, tasked with tracking unexplained aerial phenomena for national security, occurred against the backdrop of Trump’s disclosure order. The timing fuels skepticism toward any narrative minimizing potential connections.

McCasland commanded Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico — a hub for nuclear weapons research and Space Force operations — and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Wright-Patterson has long carried UFO associations, including unconfirmed claims of housing Roswell debris.

Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett described him pointedly: “He’s the guy that had a lot of nuclear secrets. I’ve been told by several sources that he was the gatekeeper for the UFO stuff.”

His wife has downplayed direct UFO involvement, noting only a brief unpaid consulting role with Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy for fictional projects, stating he “does not have any special knowledge” on extraterrestrial matters. Yet the pre-disappearance meeting and documented clearances keep legitimate questions alive, especially as two sets of UFO disclosure files have now been released under the current administration.

This development fits into a disturbing sequence of disappearances and deaths.

These reports detail repeated losses among personnel with overlapping expertise in NASA projects, nuclear propulsion, aerospace engineering, JPL rocket technology, and potential UFO-related programs.

From a NASA scientist found charred in a Tesla crash to an aerospace engineer and family killed in a plane incident, the cases accumulated, pushing reported totals toward 11 or more. Speculation around JPL disappearances and experts tied to “dark project secrets” added layers, highlighting vulnerabilities in fields critical to U.S. superiority.

The pattern emerged alongside Trump’s push for openness, with file releases aiming to counter secrecy that has long shielded sensitive programs from scrutiny. While coincidence remains possible, the concentration among those familiar with advanced propulsion, space intelligence, and unidentified phenomena warrants full examination to safeguard innovation and defense capabilities.

President Trump addressed the string of incidents directly in exchanges with reporters. He stated: “Well, so far, I mean, they’re individual. We have a lot of scientists… Some were sick. Some left this earth self-inflicted. Some had other things. So far we’re finding that there’s not much of a connection. We’re going to be doing a full report and it’s very serious.”

The incidents cluster around key sites: Wright-Patterson’s National Space Intelligence Center, Kirtland’s nuclear and Space Force activities, and JPL’s propulsion work. Space Force’s UAP monitoring mandate adds relevance. Losses of experienced personnel weaken continuity precisely when disclosure efforts and geopolitical pressures from adversaries like China demand strength.

Excessive classification has historically created vulnerabilities — to leaks, foreign intelligence, or internal pressures. Trump’s releases counter that by promoting oversight. Yet personnel protection is equally vital. Even absent a proven conspiracy, the pattern exposes gaps during rapid advancements in space and nuclear domains. McCasland’s “foggy” state post-medication, the revolver taken, and the Space Force dinner all require exhaustive review without preconceptions.

Many are convinced that there is a ‘deep state’ effort to battle against Trump’s move toward disclosure.

Historical context around Wright-Patterson includes longstanding claims from researchers like Hal Puthoff and Eric Davis on advanced materials. McCasland’s leadership there made him a potential knowledge bridge. Similar questions apply to other cases, and public distrust grows when mainstream coverage minimizes while facts accumulate, underscoring the value of independent reporting that prioritizes transparency.

Broader questions persist on safeguarding talent. With hundreds of thousands of scientists in government and defense, isolated tragedies occur, yet clusters in niche classified fields invite scrutiny. Full reports promised by the administration could clarify, but delays risk further erosion of trust.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

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