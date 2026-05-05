The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Those darn Iranians, protesting against western attacks on their sovereign country. Don't they know to just do whatever the US/Israel tell them to do?

I mean, it's obvious that they should just lay down and let Israel/US destroy them. That way we don't have to have to pretend that this is about nuclear weapons, terrorism, Iran=evil, etc.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture