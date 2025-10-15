This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Two illegal aliens reportedly rammed a vehicle into a Border Patrol vehicle in Chicago, which later turned into a clash with leftwing protesters.

After hitting the Border Patrol vehicle, the illegals fled in their car and then on foot when law enforcement stopped them, according to a Homeland Security spokesperson.

Video from the scene shows the ensuing clash between Border Patrol officers and leftwing protesters. Federal agents were forced to deploy tear gas to disperse the radicals who were reportedly throwing objects at them and blocking a roadway.

Watch below via Fox:

Per Fox:

Luis Gerardo Pirela-Ramirez and Yonder Enrique Tenefe-Perez, both from Venezuela, were detained Tuesday morning for allegedly ramming a Border Patrol vehicle and attempting to flee the scene, according to a senior DHS source. The incident happened near South Avenue N, according to officials. “This morning while conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago a vehicle, driven by an illegal alien, rammed a Border Patrol vehicle and attempted to flee the scene,” a DHS spokesperson said. “Border Patrol pursued the vehicle and was eventually able to stop it utilizing an authorized precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. Once the vehicle was stopped, the suspects, who are both illegal aliens, attempted to flee on foot. As Border Patrol arrested the subjects and attempted to secure the scene a crowd began to form and eventually turned hostile and eventually crowd control measures were used.” “This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of illegal aliens violently resisting arrest and agitators and criminals ramming cars into our law enforcement officers,” the spokesperson continued. “The fact that this attack was carried out by two illegal immigrants, highlights the need for federal law enforcement to continue to do their job of enforcing the laws of our nation —all while receiving no pay thanks to the Democrats’ government shutdown.”

Notably, this comes after federal officers from CBP and ICE in Chicago were ambushed by a convoy of roughly ten vehicles in what officials described as a “coordinated assault” by domestic extremists against law enforcement. Chicago police, however, were explicitly ordered to stand down and ignore the distress calls from federal agents.

President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last week said that the stand-down order was “illegal” and called for the officials to be arrested.

But because the officials haven’t been held to account, and we haven’t seen any serious action taken against domestic terrorist groups like Antifa, attacks like these are happening again, fueled by leftist politicians.

We can expect to see more of this insurrection in cities where ICE conducts enforcement operations until something serious happens.

