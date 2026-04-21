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This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Two US Embassy officials were among four people killed in a fiery car crash in Chihuahua, Mexico, over the weekend after a raid on a massive drug lab.

The New York Times later reported that the two US officials were CIA officers. Their identities have not been publicly released.

According to CBS and the Associated Press, two Mexican officials were in the vehicle with the CIA officers when it veered off a road, went down a ravine, and exploded in a rural, mountainous area in Northern Mexico.

The CIA officials were not a part of the drug lab raid. According to reports, the US officials were part of a ‘training.’

US Ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, released a statement on the tragic deaths.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two U.S. Embassy personnel, the Director of Chihuahua’s State Investigation Agency (AEI), and an AEI officer in this accident. We honor their dedication and tireless efforts to confront one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” Johnson said.

“This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks faced by those Mexican and U.S. officials who are dedicated to protecting our communities. It strengthens our resolve to continue their mission and advance our shared commitment to security and justice, to protect our people,” he said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum demanded answers after the deadly crash. She said she was unaware of a joint operation with US officials and Mexican officials.

CBS News reported:

Four people, including two American embassy workers, were killed in a car accident following a major drug raid in northern Mexico, prosecutors said Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, six clandestine synthetic drug labs were raided in Morelos, in the northern state of Chihuahua, after a three-month investigation, state prosecutor César Jáuregui told reporters. Jáuregui initially said the accident happened while the officers were returning from the drug raids, but after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was unaware of any U.S. participation in the operations, the prosecutor later said the Americans weren’t involved in those operations. “It was not an operation that the security cabinet was aware of,” Sheinbaum told journalists on Monday, according to The Associated Press. “We were not informed; it was a decision by the Chihuahua government.” Sheinbaum said she would demand an explanation and noted any such collaboration would need to be approved by the federal government, “as established by the Constitution,” the AP reported.

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