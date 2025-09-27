This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Jesse Watters ran a very damning segment on the origins of the Trump-Russia hoax.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard uncovered documents that were hidden for ten years that show Barack Obama was leading efforts to make it look like President Trump and Vladimir Putin stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton.

Obama ordered his corrupt CIA Director John Brennan to create this fake assessment.

This ties the former President Obama directly to the Trump-Russia hoax.

Dirty Obama was leading the efforts to take down Trump.

Barack Obama, who offered ‘hope and change,’ was actually a blight on our country’s history.

Jesse Watters reported: The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, released a bombshell report today that shows a conspiracy by a sitting President, Barack Obama, and his intel agencies to sabotage the President-elect, Donald Trump, brainwash the electorate, and undermine the legitimacy of an election. There is irrefutable evidence that detail how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false. They knew it would promote this contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn’t. Gabbard got her hands on a House intel report that’s been locked away in a CIA vault for almost a decade. Investigators spent over 2,000 hours looking into how the Russia hoax was born, interviewing 20 CIA and FBI officials. It turns out that the Obama administration doctored the intelligence to make it look like Putin and Trump stole the election… …Senior CIA officials repeatedly refused to traffic in these allegations. But they were repeatedly overruled by CIA Director Brennan and FBI Director Comey, who insisted that they be pushed even without verifiable evidence. The Obama administration cherry-picked the intelligence, lied about their sources, misquoted sources, didn’t corroborate their claims, suppressed intelligence that ran counter to their narratives, and even used anonymous internet postings. Rank and file CIA admitted what they were doing violated their own Tradecraft standards. There was a massive pressure campaign that came right from the top. Cia analysts say they received unusual directives from political appointees, the CIA director and Obama himself.

Now we have the proof – It was Obama leading the efforts to destroy Donald Trump.

So much for hope and change!

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

This right here should be enough evidence to lock up Obama, Brennan, and Jim Comey for years.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share