In a blistering takedown on Fox News, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard tore into Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) for labeling a deadly terrorist attack on National Guard members as a mere “accident,” highlighting the deep-rooted refusal among leftist leaders to confront radical Islamist threats head-on.

Gabbard, no stranger to calling out her former party’s failures, was forthright in exposing how such downplaying endangers American lives and shields the disastrous immigration policies that imported these dangers.

“This exchange points to the egregious and longstanding problem…leaders REFUSING to identify this Islamist terrorist threat for EXACTLY what it is!” Gabbard declared.

She continued, “It is absolutely INFURIATING! This is someone who is a senior leader in Congress! Who, for a long time, led the Homeland Security committee.”

“And the fact he cannot and REFUSES to identify this attack for what it was? A terror attack on our own soil, against our National Guard men and women, who put their lives on the line?!” Gabbard urged.

Gabbard emphasized the guardsmen’s role, adding, “Their direct mission was to keep the American people safe right here on our streets in DC.”

The outrage stems from Thompson’s comments during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, where he casually dismissed the shooting of two guardsmen by an unvetted Afghan national as an “unfortunate accident.”

As we reported earlier, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem fired back sharply, correcting him: “Unfortunate ACCIDENT?! It was a TERRORIST ATTACK. They SHOT our guardsmen in the HEAD.”

This follows a pattern of Democrat excuses. Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX) twisted the same attack into an expression of “frustration” over Trump-era border enforcement, claiming, “You can’t just snatch somebody walking into a coffee shop because of the color their skin. There’s no probable cause for that and also you will get due process, but it is not happening.”

Johnson went on, “So what we are seeing now is an overwhelming frustration from American people in this country. The lack of respect and regard for the rule of law by this administration and in particular by that, but his secretary is at a level that we have never seen inviolates all of constitutional norms.”

She linked it directly to violence: “And I love the principles a legal fairness in this country and you’re seeing that manifest itself threats to law enforcement and bubbling over because people are frustrated and they are channeling that frustration because the administrator the administration is not listening.”

The attacker, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was granted asylum amid Biden’s chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and later ambushed the guardsmen in D.C., killing one from West Virginia and wounding another. Authorities confirmed his radical ties, classifying it as terrorism.

Yet Democrats like Thompson and Johnson prioritize narrative over facts, minimizing the bloodshed to defend open-borders legacies that have flooded the U.S. with unvetted risks.

Gabbard’s intervention amplifies the calls for accountability, underscoring how leftist leaders’ refusal to name the threat—Islamist terrorism—puts service members and civilians at risk.

Gabbard is wasting no time in dismantling the dangerous legacies of the Biden administration’s open-borders fiasco, announcing a sweeping re-vetting of every Afghan national admitted under the previous regime to combat the spread of radical Islamist ideology on American soil.

“This remains the greatest near and long-term threat, not only to the safety and security of the American people, but to the foundational freedoms that exist within our Constitution and western civilization,” Gabbard stated.

She added, “This needs to happen VERY, very quickly.”

Gabbard, highlighted how Islamist terrorism has evolved into online-radicalized lone wolves, posing an even greater danger than traditional networks. This comes amid revelations of rising extremism, with Gabbard sounding the alarm that such ideology continues to infiltrate communities, undermining national security.

Teaming up with NCTC Director Joe Kent, Gabbard is redirecting intelligence resources to prioritize counterterrorism at the border, including labeling cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations—a sharp reversal from Biden’s focus on domestic “threats” like concerned parents or traditional Catholics.

This initiative builds on the Trump administration’s broader crackdown, including halting risky visas and ramping up deportations, as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem pushes reforms to scrub dubious approvals from the prior era.

Gabbard’s no-nonsense approach marks a return to prioritizing real threats over political correctness, ensuring radicals are identified and removed before more American blood is spilled.

With border apprehensions already plummeting under Trump-era policies, this re-vetting blitz promises to fortify the nation against the Islamist menace that Biden’s crew unleashed.

