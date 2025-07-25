This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The Deep State house of cards is collapsing — and DNI Tulsi Gabbard just lit the match.

During an interview on OANN with former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused the Obama Administration and its loyal media mouthpieces of orchestrating and perpetuating a “historic lie” to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency before it even began.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week, Gabbard’s second explosive document release contains indisputable evidence: Barack Obama not only knew the Russia Collusion narrative was bogus — he ordered it.

The so-called Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), rushed out in January 2017, was a politically motivated hit job — a fabricated intelligence document, pushed by CIA Director John Brennan, and blessed by Obama himself — designed to frame Donald Trump as a Russian asset.

During a surprise appearance at Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s briefing, Gabbard called out the media to their faces:

TULSI: “I’m not asking you to take my word for it. I’m asking you in the media to conduct honest journalism — and for the American people to see for yourselves.”

But instead of owning up to their role in pushing Obama’s fake narrative, the so-called “mainstream” media scrambled to bury the truth.

CNN’s Response? PANIC. The network infamously known for breathlessly reporting the Steele dossier and pushing the Russia hoax cut the feed as Gabbard detailed Obama’s criminal involvement.

In a follow-up interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz on OANN, Gabbard pulled no punches.

MATT GAETZ:

It’s been several days since your monumental release of documents tying President Obama, his CIA director, and his DNI to Russia hoax fabrications. What do you think so far about the public’s reaction and the media’s reaction? TULSI GABBARD:

Well, I think a lot of the public—first of all, thanks for having me on your show, Matt—I think we’ve seen a lot of people, if you look across social media, those who’ve been following this closely, they’re not surprised at the revelation. But we are surprised, I think, that we have found the evidence that proves that this Obama-led intelligence community assessment was a contrived document, knowingly made using fake or substandard intelligence, in order to drive this conclusion that President Obama wanted to see—which was that Russia helped Donald Trump get elected in 2016, or at least aspired to. This directly contradicted every other intelligence community assessment—every other assessment that came from the intelligence community for the last several months prior, both before the 2016 election as well as immediately after. But I want to focus here on the media’s response, because this has been really what is most striking. When you look at outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, Politico—you’ll see in these outlets either total and complete silence, or, for those choosing to cover it, they are not actually pointing to the documents and the revelations that were released—that we released last week and this week—exposing the truth about this manufactured intelligence assessment. Instead, they’re saying, “Oh, well, President Obama’s office says this is bizarre,” or focusing on these other issues that have nothing to do with the core, very disturbing revelation that we released. That, frankly, has to do not with Democrats or Republicans—but with the integrity of our democratic republic. It’s a serious issue that should concern every American. It should concern every serious news outlet. I can only conflate their silence or attempts at misdirection as one thing: they’re afraid to tell the truth. Because if they tell the truth, they’ll have to remind the American people that over those four years—both during President Trump’s election, after the election, and in the years of President Trump’s first administration—they furthered the lie. They printed what the deep state actors in the intelligence community—and the John Brennans and James Clappers of the world—told them to print. Some even won Pulitzer Prizes for it. In order for them to cover this honestly and objectively—and simply report the truth that we released in these documents—they would also have to admit their culpability in furthering this historic, historic, historic lie.

WATCH:

