During an interview with Megyn Kelly, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard admitted that it was extremely satisfying to be able to revoke the security clearances of Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard revoked clearance from a bunch of Democrats, leftists and TDS deranged RINOs including Clinton, Liz Cheney, Joe Biden, and Joe Biden’s entire family.

Kelly asked “that must have been a little fun?”

“I smiled,” Gabbard replied, as the pair laughed.

“Of course you did, you’re only human,” Kelly responded, adding of Clinton, “so yeah, that’s over for her.”

Clinton’s clearance was wiped, almost like with a cloth or something.

Ain’t it great when you love your job.

Elsewhere during the interview, Gabbard revealed that she is working closely with RFK Jr. to expose the true origins of COVID and to end dangerous gain of function research.

“In the case of the Wuhan lab, as well as many other bio labs around the world, was actually US funded, and leads to this dangerous kind of research that in many examples has resulted in either a pandemic or some other major health crisis,” Gabbard said.

“In order to prevent another Covid-like pandemic or another major health incident that could affect us in the world, we have to end this gain-of-function research,” she urged.

Watch the full interview:

Gabbard’s comments come on the heels of the Trump administration relaunching the federal COVID-19 information website, COVID.gov, to expose the overwhelming evidence that the virus originated in the Chinese laboratory.

Where before it was almost solely focused on pushing vaccines, the site now makes the case that a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the true origin of the pandemic and charges that former NIH head Anthony Fauci engaged in a cover up.

